STRENGTHENING OF DMS GROUP'S GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE: APPOINTMENT OF JULIEN DELPECH AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR



June 17, 2025 - 8:00 am - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS and FR001400IAQ8 - DMSBS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, announces the strengthening of its governance structure.



At the Annual General Meeting of June 16, 2025, the shareholders approved the appointment of Julien DELPECH, 51 years old, who joins the Board of Directors of DMS Group as an independent Director.

With first-rate entrepreneurial experience, Julien DELPECH is the founder of the startup Invivox, the French specialist in online medical training. He is now a member of the board of French Healthcare, an association in charge, among other things, of Ukraine and is a Foreign Trade Advisor for France.

He will bring to Marie-Laurence BORIE, Léone ATAYI and Jean-François GENDRON, his international expertise and his knowledge of national and European institutions.

For his part, Régis ROCHE has resigned from his position as Director. Mr. ROCHE has successfully supported the Group's transformation since the change of governance in 2022. He remains a significant shareholder of the Group and we would like to thank him for his collaboration.



ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

In 2024, DMS Group achieved a consolidated turnover of €46.1 million, 75% of which was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA-PME.

On June 13, 2023, DMS Group granted Warrants for Shares listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR001400IAQ8 - ticker: DMSBS) and exercisable until September 12, 2025.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com

Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com

