Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMFU | ISIN: FR0012202497 | Ticker-Symbol: DMS1
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:07
1,130 Euro
-0,88 % -0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2151,25008:49
Actusnews Wire
17.06.2025 08:23 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STRENGTHENING OF DMS GROUP'S GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE: APPOINTMENT OF JULIEN DELPECH AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR


June 17, 2025 - 8:00 am - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS and FR001400IAQ8 - DMSBS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, announces the strengthening of its governance structure.


At the Annual General Meeting of June 16, 2025, the shareholders approved the appointment of Julien DELPECH, 51 years old, who joins the Board of Directors of DMS Group as an independent Director.

With first-rate entrepreneurial experience, Julien DELPECH is the founder of the startup Invivox, the French specialist in online medical training. He is now a member of the board of French Healthcare, an association in charge, among other things, of Ukraine and is a Foreign Trade Advisor for France.

He will bring to Marie-Laurence BORIE, Léone ATAYI and Jean-François GENDRON, his international expertise and his knowledge of national and European institutions.

For his part, Régis ROCHE has resigned from his position as Director. Mr. ROCHE has successfully supported the Group's transformation since the change of governance in 2022. He remains a significant shareholder of the Group and we would like to thank him for his collaboration.


--------------------------

ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

In 2024, DMS Group achieved a consolidated turnover of €46.1 million, 75% of which was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA-PME.

On June 13, 2023, DMS Group granted Warrants for Shares listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR001400IAQ8 - ticker: DMSBS) and exercisable until September 12, 2025.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

--------------------------

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com

Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWpwlpubamqUnnKbYcdpbJJsapqUx2aYbmiYmWpuk8ebm26Wm21mb5qdZnJjl2xt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92277-cp_17_06_2025_dms-group-strengthening-of-dms-group_s-governance-structure-1.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.