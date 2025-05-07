DMS GROUP: IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH NATIXIS ODDO BHF



May 7, 2025 - 8:00 AM - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS et FR001400IAQ8 - DMSBS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for Digital Radiology and Bone Densitometry, announces that it has entrusted NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA, effective May 7, 2025, and for a renewable one-year term, with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares.



This contract has been established in compliance with the applicable regulations, particularly AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, and adheres to the code of conduct of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI).

The purpose of this agreement is to allow ODDO BHF SCA to enhance the liquidity of Diagnostic Medical Systems' shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The resources allocated for the implementation of this contract are:

150,000 shares

€50,000.



This contract may be suspended in the following cases:

As provided in Article 5, Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021;

If the share is traded outside the authorized intervention thresholds approved by the company's General Meeting;

Or, at the request of Diagnostic Medical Systems, under its own responsibility.

In addition, the contract may be terminated at any time and without notice by Diagnostic Medical Systems, or by NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA with two weeks' notice.

------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT DMS GROUP

The DMS Group is a French manufacturer of digital radiology solutions with an international focus, recognized as a key player and essential partner in the value chain due to the quality of its solutions, flexibility, ingenuity, and responsible values.

In 2024, the DMS Group achieved consolidated revenue of €46.1 million, with 75% generated internationally, and has a presence on all continents through a network of over 140 national distributors.

The DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - Ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA-PME Investment plan.

On June 13, 2023, the DMS Group issued Warrants (BSA) listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR001400IAQ8 - Ticker: DMSBS), exercisable until September 12, 2025.

The DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program, supporting SMEs aiming to scale into mid-cap companies.

------------------------------------------------------

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com

Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZicYsaaYpzHmmlwY8dpa2aZmWtolmbFbmXLk2ZsZcnGbnJplGljbMqbZnJimmxp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91573-cp_7_05_2025_dms-group_natixis_oddo_bhf_en.pdf