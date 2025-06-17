

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc said, in line with expectations, the Group's adjusted revenue was 4.5% lower in the five months ended 31 May 2025. In the five months to 31 May, the Group won contracts with a Total Contract Value of 969 million pounds, up 24% from the same period in 2024.



Capita plc continues to expect Group adjusted revenue to be broadly flat in 2025, with an improvement in operating margin driven by the ongoing cost reduction programme. The Group noted that it is on track to deliver the cost reduction programme by December 2025 and continues to expect the margin benefit to be weighted to the second half of the year. Capita plc continues to expect the Group to be free cash flow positive from the end of 2025. The Group remains confident of delivering the medium term adjusted operating margin target of 6 - 8%.



