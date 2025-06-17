

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INF.L), a Live B2B events, digital services, and academic research company, reported Tuesday that its underlying revenue growth in the five months to May 31 was 9.3 percent, while the increase was 7.9 percent including Informa TechTarget consolidation.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings growth of 10 percent ±, and Group underlying revenue growth guidance of 5 percent+, with B2B Events at 7 percent+.



Informa projects revenues on a reported basis of 4 billion pounds.



In its trading update ahead of its AGM, the company noted that underlying revenue of B2B Live Events, comprising Informa Markets, Informa Connect, and Informa Festivals, increased 8.3 percent.



Academic Markets' underlying revenue growth was 13.7 percent, reflecting core like-for-like growth of 3 percent to 4 percent.



Informa TechTarget's underlying revenues were down around 5 percent, reflecting continuing market softness through accelerated combination period.



Regarding the full year visibility, Informa reported that group revenues of around 2.8 billion pounds plus were already traded, booked or committed for the full year through subscriptions, recurring exhibitor revenues and forward booked contracts. This represented around 70 percent of full year target revenues, pacing ahead of last year.



Stephen Carter, Group Chief Executive, Informa, said, 'The commercial power of our Live B2B Event Brands and Academic Market Services is driving further strong growth for Informa. The Informa Growth Platform is built on leading specialist Brands, market categories in structural growth, International reach into growth economies, first party data and world class industry talent.'



