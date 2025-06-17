Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 12:58 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth signs agreement to sell its corporate headquarters for a total net cash gain of DKK 730 million

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 9-2025
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
17 June 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark


Today, FLSmidth has entered into a share purchase agreement with Nrep and AG Gruppen
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 9-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ad7ccbfe-9c5e-4ff7-8e2a-9936d3c3e6f1)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
