Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom Wins Multiple Contracts for Traffic Management Operations in New York State

  • Contract value of more than $10 million over three years

  • 23 new team members

DULUTH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to announce the successful bids for the operation of two Traffic Management Centers (TMCs) in New York State.

The contracts were awarded by the New York State Department of Transportation. The two centers are located in the cities of Rochester and Hornell.

Starting April 1, Kapsch TrafficCom began the operations for both contracts having onboarded a total of 23 new team members - 17 in Rochester and six in Hornell. Both contracts include a three-year base period with two one-year options, for a total of five years.

"Covering twelve New York counties, our Rochester and Hornell TMCs support essential transportation services around the clock with a level of commitment that we deeply value. After having previously managed the Rochester TMC, supporting this contract again is a testament to the quality our teams consistently deliver," comments JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "We welcome our new employees into our experienced traffic management team operating throughout the United States."

With these two additions, Kapsch TrafficCom now operates seven TMCs across the United States, including two in Missouri, two in California, and one in Texas. Kapsch TrafficCom's TMCs monitor highways and roadways, alerting authorities and motorists about hazards, construction, accidents, and disabled vehicles. Utilizing advanced CCTV and Variable Message Sign (VMS) systems, incidents are recorded into the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), generating comprehensive reports on roadway conditions, mobility, and transportation.

The Kapsch TrafficCom TMCs work closely with the various state departments of transportation, bridge and tunnel authorities, emergency response teams, and police to provide seamless traffic management services. This proactive approach allows for the identification and thorough handling of incidents, ensuring a safer and more efficient driving experience for all.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million.

Press contact:

Sandra Bijelic
Head of Corporate Communications?
Kapsch TrafficCom
P +43?664?628 1720?
sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net

Ashley Boncimino
Regional?Marketing Manager
Kapsch TrafficCom
ashley.boncimino@kapsch.net

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc
Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Kapsch TrafficCom AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/kapsch-trafficcom-wins-multiple-contracts-for-traffic-management-operations-in-new-y-1039888

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
