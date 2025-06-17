Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) advises that it has today received the written resignation of Dato' Lim Khong Soon (Dato Lim) as a director of the Company.

The letter of resignation is irrevocable and becomes effective concurrently with the conclusion of the Special Meeting.

Besra confirms that the Special Meeting is scheduled for 11:30 am (Sydney, Australia time) on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

This announcement was authorised for release by Mr. David Potter - Non-Executive Chair.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255802

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.