Beckett's Inc. (CSE: BKTS) OTCQB: BKTSF), a fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage brand shaking up the NA category, is expanding its robust beverage lineup with the new seasonal Fiesta Margarita 8-Pack, introducing three new iterations of its fan-favourite original Lime Margarita. The variety pack of ready-to-drink sparkling canned margaritas will begin rolling out June 18 at Total Wine & More stores nationwide, DrinkBecketts.com and select independent retailers.

Backed by beverage industry veterans behind brands like Cutwater, Golden Road, Elysian, and Cott Corporation, Beckett's is redefining what it means to raise a glass, offering cocktail-inspired flavour without the alcohol. The brand proudly shares that, like its customers, its products are Too Good To Be Wasted.

The Fiesta Margarita Pack features four sparkling margaritas from the popular Stone Daisy Margarita line, with two 12-oz cans of each flavour:

Lime Margarita (the original)

Strawberry Margarita

Mango Margarita

Pineapple Margarita

Each Beckett's Tonics® canned cocktail contains just 35 calories, is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with natural flavours.



Margarita Fiesta Pack

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8257/255775_ac431c634493caf3_002full.jpg

"Our Lime Margarita has been a hit since day one," said Beckett's CEO, Larry Weintraub. "We built on that recipe, added delicious new flavours, and created what we think is the perfect, refreshing non-alcoholic variety pack to enjoy with friends all summer long. It's all about bold taste, zero compromise, and easygoing summer vibes."

This new release joins Beckett's growing portfolio of flavourful non-alcoholic beverages:

Too Good to Be WastedTM:

Beckett's Tonics®: Sparkling, ready-to-drink takes on bar classics, including the Moscow Mule (Flying Mule), Paloma (Mystic Dove), Gin & Tonic (Juniper Fly), and Lime Margarita (Stone Daisy)

Beckett's '27®: Non-alcoholic spirits including Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whiskey, Amaretto, and Coffee Liqueur

And with a microdose of THC & CBD added for an elevated experience:

Beckett's Tonics Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Infused Cocktails: A line of Delta-9 THC and CBD-infused ready-to-drink beverages, available in select states

Beckett's products are crafted to deliver bold flavour and refreshment, making them a standout option for those seeking non-alcoholic alternatives that don't sacrifice taste.

The brand continues to gain traction, with 30% year-over-year growth and expanded placement in major retailers including Total Wine & More, GoPuff, Amazon, and-most recently-Walmart.com. Beckett's is currently a top seller in the non-alcoholic category at Total Wine & More locations nationwide.

About Beckett's Non-Alcoholic Cocktails & Spirits

At Beckett's, we're cocktail lovers who decided to shake things up, ditching the booze but keeping every drop of flavour and fun. Born from the creativity of beverage veterans behind brands like Cutwater, Golden Road, and Elysian, our non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits are full of character, not compromise. Our Beckett's Tonics® are sparkling, ready-to-drink takes on cocktail classics like the Moscow Mule, Paloma, Margarita, and Gin & Tonic. Beckett's '27® spirits offer non-alcoholic versions of Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whiskey, Amaretto, and Coffee Liqueur. We believe in celebrating life on your terms-because, just like our drinks, you're Too Good To Be Wasted. Learn more at www.DrinkBecketts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, management's expectations regarding growth and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, political risks, changes and uncertainties relating to relevant federal and state legislation and regulations, the availability, and costs, of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in input costs, and changes in consumer tastes and preferences.. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

