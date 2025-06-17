

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amazon, Google, YouTube, Apple and Walmart lead the 50 top brands that Americans can't live without, according to a recent study by marketing research firm MarketCast.



'2025 Brand Fandom 50', a sweeping research of more than 20,000 U.S. adults and nearly 300 brands over three years, reveals a look into the brands that spark deep emotional connection with U.S. consumers, and how that fandom translates into business resilience and lasting customer loyalty.



For the third year of the study, MarketCast studied 162 brands across 21 categories, zooming in on the power of Brand Fandom to drive purchase decisions and its influence on bottom-line business health.



Amazon tops the list of 2025 Brand Fandom 50. The e-commerce giant is followed by Google, YouTube, Apple, Walmart, Netflix, Coca-Cola, Visa, Levi's and Samsung in the Top 10, in chronological order.



Top-ranked brands like Amazon and Apple win not just for their products, but for being everywhere - from retail and delivery to devices and entertainment, they are embedded into consumers' daily lives.



'Our research shows that the top-performing brands have become part of the fabric of consumers' lives,' said Ed Trujillo, SVP of Brand Solutions at MarketCast. 'Whether it's through everyday utility, emotional resonance, or cultural relevance, these brands have embedded themselves in routines, conversations and communities. That's the hallmark of true brand fandom, when a brand stops being a choice and starts being a constant.'



'Brands that build fandom aren't just loved, they're resilient,' added Trujillo. 'They can better withstand economic shifts, price pressure and rising competition because their fans stick with them through it all. In today's state of economic uncertainty, this has never been more important for brands.'



Tech brands score high on affection, but some fall short on trust. Amazon is a rare exception, ranking No. 1 in Fandom with 82 percent Overall Love and 74 percent Overall Trust ratings.



While Walmart ranks No. 5 overall, high-income households prefer Costco and The Home Depot, showcasing how perceptions of value evolve with spending power.



