Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ruben Molina, B.Sc. Geology, as Senior Project Manager for the Alamos Silver Project, Sonora, Mexico ("Alamos"). Mr. Molina brings an exceptional track record of success in Mexican silver exploration, most recently serving as a Senior Resource Modeler for SilverCrest Metals' world-class Las Chispas silver-gold deposit-later acquired by Coeur Mining for $1.7 billion.

Three additional seasoned geologists will be joining who previously worked alongside him at SilverCrest Metals, including in the capacities as; Chief Geologist, Senior Geologist - Prospecting, and Resource Modeling Geologist. Together, this team brings a cumulative 39 years of exploration and resource evaluation experience to Alamos.

Throughout their careers, Mr. Molina and his team have been involved in exploration programs from grassroots discovery to mining totaling more than 500,000 meters of drilling, contributing directly to the development of major silver-gold deposits such as:

Las Chispas - Acquired by Coeur Mining in a landmark $1.7 billion transaction

- Acquired by Coeur Mining in a landmark transaction Santa Elena - Acquired by First Majestic Silver for $154 million

At SilverCrest Metals, Mr. Molina played a critical role in drill-target generation, resource modeling, and geological interpretation before being elevated to Prospects Manager overseeing all Mexican operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology degree from the University of Sonora, Hermosillo, Sonora.

"We are delighted to welcome Ruben Molina and his high-caliber team to Minaurum," stated Darrell Rader, President & CEO. "Their proven expertise in making silver discoveries and resource modelling perfectly complements our existing exploration team. Ruben is already making an impact-his insights have significantly advanced our geological understanding and drill targeting at Alamos, more specifically with the recent identification of a stacked vein system at Alamos. This strategic appointment marks a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of the Alamos Silver Project."

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and a portfolio of district-scale projects in Mexico. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

