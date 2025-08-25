Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce that it now has four drill rigs operating as part of its ongoing 10,000-m infill drill program at the Alamos Silver Project, Sonora, Mexico ("Alamos"). To date, over 3,000 meters has been drilled, targeting key zones including Promontorio, Europa-Guadalupe, and Travesia. All drill results will be incorporated into the project's upcoming maiden resource estimate.

"With a robust treasury, the addition of key SilverCrest senior resource development experts, and the discovery of a stacked vein system at Promontorio, we are aggressively advancing exploration and fast-track drilling toward a maiden resource estimate at the Alamos Silver Project," stated Darrell Rader, President & CEO. "We look forward to several project catalysts in the near term including drill results from the infill campaign."

Minaurum approaches drilling at Alamos in a socially and environmentally responsible manner, using mobile, modular, man-portable core-drilling rigs. (Click for Video or visit https://minaurum.com/investors/esg/).

Figure 1. Diamond core drill rig onsite at Alamos Silver Project, Sonora, Mexico.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and a portfolio of district-scale projects in Mexico. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

