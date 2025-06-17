Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce two occurrences of visible gold in ALT-25-009 with continued visual confirmation of porphyry mineralization, veining and alteration in drill holes from Phase 1 drilling of the 2025 Alotta program.

Further to press-release June 12, 2025, visual verification of significant porphyry style mineralization, veining and alteration from drill holes ALT-25-009 and 010 continues. Hole ALT-25-011 is currently underway (Figure 1). Phase 1 of the 2025 drill program is designed to test several targets within a 4 km x 2km area of anomalous soil geochemistry and geophysical anomalies.

Drill Highlights:

Alteration and mineralization consistent with a large porphyry system has been observed in all 2025 drill holes to date;

Visible gold has been observed in hole ALT-25-009 within two separate polymetallic quartz-sulphide veins ;

; At the Payoff Zone, hole ALT-25-009, has encountered numerous quartz-sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, molybdenite, chalcopyrite) and polymetallic (pyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, molybdenite, sphalerite and galena) veins;

At the Severance Zone, hole ALT-25-010, has intersected porphyry style veining, mineralization and alteration, which increases at depth;

Quartz-pyrite-molybdenite veins are commonly found in hole ALT-25-010 along with narrow intervals of quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins and breccias.

All drill holes to date, have intersected mineralized and altered porphyritic intrusions believed to be part of the regionally significant Casino Suite, a Late Cretaceous igneous suite that hosts significant porphyry and vein style mineral deposits across the Dawson Range Gold Belt, including the Casino Cu-Mo-Au porphyry deposit.

Lorne Warner, P.Geo states: "The presence of visible gold and the robust porphyry-style mineralization observed in multiple drill holes strongly supports the potential for significant resource development at the Alotta Project, the increasing alteration and mineralization are promising indicators of a well-developed mineral system."

Figure 1. Drill Plan Map of Completed and Proposed Phase 1 Diamond Drill Holes.



ALT-25-009 (Complete)

South Payoff Zone

Drill Orientation: 225o

Dip: -60

End of Hole: 252 m

Hole ALT-25-009 was drilled off the same pad as ALT-25-008 (Figure 1). The hole collared into granodiorite of the Whitehorse Suite, which is weakly altered near the top of the hole with alteration increasing at depth. The granodiorite becomes brecciated by intrusion of quartz-feldspar porphyry and associated hydrothermal fluids and clasts are cemented by a biotite dominated matrix that is variably overprinted by intense silicification. Chlorite and sericite alteration overprint silicification and increases with depth. At approximately 110 m depth, strongly altered quartz-feldspar porphyry is encountered.

Mineralization in the hole is characterized by abundant millimetre to centimetre quartz and quartz-sulphide (pyrite) veins and veinlets, and wider-spread centimetre-scale polymetallic quartz sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite ± chalcopyrite and molybdenite) veins (Figure 2). In two separate locations (108 m and 149 m depth) visible gold has been found within quartz veins also hosting pyrite and pyrrhotite. (Figures 3 and 4). At approximately 150 m depth quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite veins were intersected with well-developed sericite and chlorite alteration selvages (Figure 5).

Figure 2. ALT-25-009 (66 m depth). Late carbonate vein cutting across polymetallic quartz-sulphide vein hosting pyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite and sphalerite within strongly altered quartz-feldspar porphyry.

Figure 3. ALT-25-009 (108 m depth). Late quartz-sulphide vein with visible gold. Taken through a 10x hand lens.

Figure 4. ALT-25-009 (149 m depth). Quartz-sulphide veinlet hosting visible gold beside bismuthinite. Taken through a 20x hand lens.

Figure 5. ALT-25-009 (150 m depth). Quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein within strongly altered porphyry from the south Payoff Zone.

Figure 6. ALT-25-009 (156 m depth). Quartz-sulphide vein with sericite and chlorite vein selvages developed within strongly chlorite, sericite and silica altered porphyry from the south Payoff Zone.

ALT-25-010 (Complete)

South Severance Zone

Drill Orientation: 090o

Dip: -55

End of Hole: 291 m

Hole ALT-25-010 was drilled in the southern Severance Zone to test coincident gold, copper and molybdenum soil geochemical anomalies that overlap with chargeability high and magnetic low geophysical anomalies (Figure 7 and 8). The hole collared into very strongly altered and hydrothermally brecciated granodiorite. Quartz-sulphide veinlets are found throughout the hole with variable vein densities. The hole passes in and out of the brecciated contact between the granodiorite and the quartz-feldspar porphyritic rocks. Both rocks are strongly altered with clasts of the granodiorite within the porphyry.

Pyrite, molybdenite and pyrrhotite are common throughout the drill hole with molybdenite commonly found within quartz veins and veinlets. Chalcopyrite is less common but can be found in localized veins and within the matrix of breccias (Figure 9). Alteration and veining continue at depth (Figure 10).

Figure 7. ALT-25-010 (28.5 m depth). Quartz-sulphide (pyrite, molybdenite) veining developed within altered granodiorite from the south Severance Zone.

Figure 8. ALT-25-010 (33 m depth). Quartz-sulphide veins developed within strongly altered granodiorite from the south Severance Zone.

Figure 9. ALT-25-010 (205 m depth). Quartz-sulphide veins hosted within strongly altered and brecciated granodiorite. Sulphide mineralization within the matrix of the breccia includes pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite.

Figure 10. ALT-25-010 (236 m depth). Quartz-molybdenite vein within altered granodiorite from the south Severance Zone.

Proximity to Proven Resources

The Alotta property now consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east. The Casino deposit is one of the most economic, greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world which is ranked as one of the top ten largest, undeveloped, copper-gold porphyry deposits in the world.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

