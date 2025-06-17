

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon has announced Prime Day Event, its biggest deal event, with millions of exclusive deals for Prime Members, starting July 8 through July 11. Prime Day, traditionally a 2-day event, has now been doubled to 4 days for the first time.



The 96-hours Prime Day offers Amazon's best deals of the season, including deals across more than 35 categories from fashion and beauty to groceries, household essentials, and electronics.



Along with the U.S., Prime Day will kick off on July 8 in various other countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK. Meanwhile, Prime members in Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will get the Prime Day deals later this summer.



The Prime Day starts on July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through July 11. For the first time, Amazon is introducing Today's Big Deals exclusive to Prime members, which are themed daily deal drops featuring some of the most exciting deals of the event.



The Prime Day event showcases Amazon's lowest prices of the year so far from top brands like Sony, Dyson, and Living Proof, as well as deals from new-to-Amazon brands like Unwell Hydration, Tarte Cosmetics, and Away.



Special offers with deep discounts across top brands like Samsung, Kiehl's, and Levi's will be launched daily at midnight PDT and remain available for a limited time while supplies last. Further, deals will be dropped as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event.



The company is launching early deals now across top categories. Customers with Early Access to Alexa+ can ask Alexa to let them know when an item they want goes on sale for Prime Day.



Further, Amazon's Back to School and Off to College Shops deals are available, including exclusive savings on top categories like laptops, fashion, home, beauty, and books. The deals include school tech must-haves starting at $15, up to 50 percent off college essentials, and deals from brands like Beats, New Balance, and Owala.



Starting July 1, in early deals, Prime members can save up to 30 percent on a wide selection of Amazon's own brands.



Early access to deals from small businesses start dropping June 23 through July 6. Independent sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, represent more than 60 percent of sales in Amazon's store.



Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa from June 17 to July 14, or an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card from July 2 to July 11.



The offers include fuel savings with bp, Amoco, and ampm, grocery deals, and restaurant delivery and pickup with Grubhub+, among others.



Amazon said customers can become a Prime member or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in the shopping event.



In the U.S., Prime membership is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or customers can start a free 30-day trial, if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership.



Further, qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month.



Amazon has more than 200 million paid Prime members around the world, and the firm offers more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping in the U.S., including tens of millions of products available with Same Day or One-Day Delivery.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News