Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Orlando 2025 Breaks Records and Redefines the Standard for Professional Beauty Events

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Premiere Show Group, the nation's leading network of beauty industry events and world-class educational programming, concluded another record-breaking edition of Premiere Orlando this June, setting new benchmarks for education, innovation, and global reach. Held May 31-June 2 at the Orange County Convention Center, attracted 52,000 visits from professionals and students from 47 countries and all 50 U.S. states. Premiere Orlando 2025 marked new heights for the industry by delivering expanded educational opportunities, featuring over 199 new brands, and showcasing the beauty industry's global momentum.

Unmatched Growth in Education & Engagement

This year's show presented its largest educational program to date, featuring more than 800 educational classes and 460+ educators and influencers. The increased focus on education was evident from the start, with Saturday's high-impact offerings like the popular Salon Owner Boot Camp, kicking off the weekend with standing-room-only sessions and the first Saturday participation from major industry brands and educators like SalonCentric, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Jack Martin, Ashlee Norman, Stew Stylez and more.

Star power also played a major role in driving energy, with headline appearances from Chris McMillan, Guy Tang, Siiri Parks, Bailey Lavender, and Kirsty Meakin among others who added to the show's high-energy atmosphere across multiple stages and classrooms.

Spa & Wellness Expansion Drives Industry Engagement

Premiere Orlando 2025 significantly expanded its spa and wellness offerings. With increased visibility and a more structured layout, the Spa & Wellness section was designed to improve navigation, dwell time, and meaningful engagement from estheticians and spa professionals.

Highlights included a dedicated Spa & Wellness Demo Stage, which brought treatments and technology to life, and Spa & Wellness Talks-a curated speaker series led by industry editor Mary Bemis, exploring trends and business strategies. Backed by 180+ spa-specific sessions and 175+ exhibiting skincare and wellness brands, the section proved to be a major draw, capturing the attention and active participation of estheticians and spa professionals.

"The spa and wellness industry has naturally found its home at Premiere Orlando, creating valuable connections with beauty professionals and sharing insights on business practices, opportunities, and emerging trends." said Liz Hitchcock, Vice President of Premiere Beauty Shows. "For this year's event, we significantly enhanced our educational programming with renowned industry experts, partnered with major brands and key stakeholders, and successfully united the beauty, spa, and wellness communities in one comprehensive gathering space."

A Show Floor with Global Reach and Nonstop Discovery

The exhibit hall was buzzing for two full days with 500 exhibiting brands, including 199 new-to-show exhibitors unveiling new product launches, immersive demos, and exclusive show deals. Attendees connected with top names like Redken, Apres Nail, Circadia, JZ Styles, Dyson, Olaplex, Skin Script, BaBylissPRO, Matrix, LeChat, and Wahl-making the show floor a powerful space for product discovery, brand engagement, and hands-on learning.

This year also marked Premiere Orlando's largest international presence to date, with brands representing 17 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Netherlands, Pakistan, Spain, Taiwan Region, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Industry Events & Awards Celebrate Creative Excellence

From thought leadership to artistry, this year's show was filled with powerful industry moments. The weekend kicked off with the Beauty Changes Lives Industry Leader Roundtable, a private forum that brought together key decision-makers to explore the impact of technology on the beauty space. That evening, the Beauty Changes Lives Gala honored mentorship and community while raising support for the next generation of professionals.

Sunday night, the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) returned with a sold-out celebration of salon industry creativity. The weekend also introduced the North American Star Nail Artist Awards , hosted by Scratch Magazine, with Anastasia Totty taking the inaugural title.

Competitions Draw High-Energy Crowds and Top Talent

Premiere Orlando's competition stages delivered packed audiences and standout talent from across the country.

The Ultimate Barber Battles, powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by JRL, returned with sold-out competition slots. Carlos Flores earned first place, followed by Gustavo Vargas and Aairc Youmans. In the Student Barber Battle, Gilbert Luviano took top honors-signaling a bright future for emerging barbers.

In the Hair Competition, Lina Belyanskaya won for her textured take on the Shattered Mid-Length Bob with Bangs, while Emily Baker claimed first place in the Neo-Warriors Makeup Competition.

On the nail competitions, Nailympia , powered by Scratch Magazine, featured a robust lineup of live and mail-in categories-drawing international participation and showcasing elite artistry at every level. View the Nailympia Orlando winners here .

Looking Ahead: Premiere Shows 2025 & Beyond

Due to popular demand, Premiere Orlando offered rebooking onsite for the first time and had extraordinary results with over 50% of the companies committing to 2026. With expanded programming and continued global interest, Premiere Orlando is already shaping up for another record-breaking year when it returns May 30-June 1, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center.

As Premiere Orlando 2025 concludes, beauty professionals can look forward to an exciting year ahead with Premiere Shows. The remaining 2025 show dates include:

Premiere Columbus | September 14-15, 2025

Premiere San Antonio | September 28-29, 2025

Join Us Next Year - May 30-June 1, 2026! For more information, visit www.premiereorlandoshow.com and follow @premierebeautyshows for show announcements.

