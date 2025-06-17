

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix, Inc. announced that Netflix House will unveil its first two locations in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas in late 2025. And in 2027, Netflix House will be expanding with a third location in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at BLVD Las Vegas.



Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, Netflix House is a permanent, year-round home for fans that brings some of most popular shows and movies to life through first-of-their-kind, immersive story-driven experiences. Netflix House is the next step to allow fans of all ages to become the main character in their favorite stories.



