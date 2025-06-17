GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: People & Culture | Employee Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2024 Sustainability Report

Employee Experience

Inclusivity, engagement, and development are the three key values we uphold to ensure our employees are satisfied and feel valued.

We actively seek individuals who bring enthusiasm, curiosity, and a passion for what we do. Attracting and retaining the most qualified talent from around the world who help represent our diverse customers is a key priority for us, and we strive to create an environment where everyone feels represented, valued, and truly included. Once here, our employees can expect to feel heard and supported by the community around them. From our GoDaddy Voice survey to Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), we strive to incorporate employee feedback wherever possible to further our people priorities.

GoDaddy takes a human-centered approach focused on individual needs, and we are constantly evolving, evaluating our processes to ensure they are free from bias and advancing inclusivity in all aspects of our operations.

Inclusive Recruitment

We continuously work to have hiring, development, and retention practices that enable GoDaddy to be an employer of choice for talent globally. This includes showcasing our inclusive culture and principles, and reaching broad, diverse candidate groups. Our practices include:

Reducing language bias in job descriptions to make the opportunity appealing and approachable for all qualified candidates, both internal and external.

Collaborating with hiring teams and external partners such as Rewriting the Code and their Black Wings group, as well as ColorStack, to connect with underrepresented talent in university and early career organizations.

Investing in partnerships like HerKey, which provide platforms for job opportunities, networking, and partnerships to empower women professionals.

Participating in events and conferences that reach people from different backgrounds and experiences.

Posting non confidential opportunities on our internal career portal to encourage talent retention and career mobility for all eligible employees.

Utilizing a virtual interview platform that provides an accessible and inclusive interview experience, including the ability to specify pronouns, preferred names, and learning preferences or differences, and interview from anywhere.

Featuring employees from our ERGs to share their personal and professional journeys.

Interviewer Training

Equipping our teams with the tools and training they need to succeed is key to fair hiring processes. To support this, we offer an interviewer certification with in-depth training modules on best practices for creating a great and inclusive candidate experience and minimizing bias throughout the recruitment process.

TEXAS CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN The Texas Conference for Women provides connection, motivation, networking, inspiration, and skill building for thousands of women each year. The one-day conference, open to any gender, offers incredible opportunities for business networking, professional development, and personal growth. In 2024, GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Fara Howard joined as a panelist for the "AI: Shaping the Future of Work" session. It's a privilege to have strong leaders like Fara motivating our employees as part of our Leadership Team, and her contributions to the panel helped inspire talent within the industry.

Employee Engagement

Engaging a global, hybrid workforce means fostering connection, collaboration, and a strong sense of purpose - no matter where employees work. We prioritize clear communication, meaningful development opportunities, and an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued. We do this through multiple employee engagement programs:

GoDaddy Fun Fund: The Fund provides employees with a budget to engage in morale-boosting activities, helping to strengthen relationships and promote a positive and inclusive work experience.

Everyday Champions: This program serves as a global recognition platform which encourages employees to convey gratitude and celebrate the achievements of their peers. The program sparks connections and camaraderie across our global workforce, ensuring everyone's successes are acknowledged and celebrated.

ERG Program: Our ERGs provide opportunities for employees to connect, learn, and network with each other.

Employee Resource Groups

Our ERGs play an important role in fostering a workplace where all employees benefit from the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed. ERGs are voluntary, employee-led groups open to everyone that focus on the common topics, identities, affinities, and interests that matter to our people. These groups provide a space for employees to develop relationships, enhance professional development (both for themselves and others), engage in projects and programs, learn new skills, and have fun.

ERGs help empower GoDaddy's business priorities across talent, learning, business, and community development. Our 11 Global ERGs:

GD Abilities in Tech 1

GD Asians in Tech

GD Black in Tech

GD Entrepreneurs in Tech

GD Fitness in Tech

GD Green 2

GD LatinX in Tech

GD Next in Tech 3

GD United 4

GD Veterans in Tech

GD Women in Tech

ERG WORLD TOUR

New for 2024, our ERG World Tour was designed to provide all employees with the opportunity to engage with our ERGs. An impressive 10% of our global workforce participated in this initiative to meet new people and discover these impactful communities within our organization. Employees were encouraged to drop in, connect with others from around the world, learn more about our ERGs and the topics important to them, and potentially find a community they'd like to be a part of.

Employee Feedback

We aim to create a working environment and culture in which our employees feel respected and supported to do their best work, and listening to our employees is a critical component of our talent management approach. Through GoDaddy Voice, our annual engagement survey, we learn firsthand from our employees what is working and where we need to improve. In 2024, 84% of our employees participated in the GoDaddy Voice survey.

91/100: Through our annual GoDaddy Voice survey, we achieved an average score of 91 out of 100 on the question, "Employees on my team treat each other with respect."

89/100: We achieved an average score of 89 out of 100 on both questions, "My supervisor/ manager supports me" and "My supervisor/manager models inclusive behaviors."

AWARDS AND HONORS

Zippia, 2024 Best Companies to Work for in Arizona

Built In, 100 Best Larges Places to Work in Seattle 2024

Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, 2025 Equality 100 Award

To learn more, read our 2024 Sustainability Report.

About This Report

This GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2024. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

1Focused on disability inclusion.

2Focused on sustainability and environmentalism.

3Focused on early career in tech employees.

4Focused on LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2024-sustainability-report-people-and-culture-%7c-employee-experience-1040428