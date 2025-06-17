Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Spotlights Ainos' Advances and Milestones in Digital Olfaction and Healthcare: Entering Inflection Point in 2H25

Ainos Hits Inflection Point with AI Nose Pilot Ramp in Senior Care, Robotics, and Semiconductors

Key VELDONA® Human Clinical Studies Secure Taiwan Regulatory Greenlight, Accelerating Development

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report highlighting Ainos' critical milestones and strategic advancements in 1H25, and its robust roadmap for the remainder of the year, with multiple large scale AI Nose pilot programs and Veldona®clinical trials on deck.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Breakthroughs in accuracy and revenues demonstrate senior care market readiness: AI Nose achieved an 85% accuracy rate in hygiene monitoring, exceeding a performance target of 80%. Ainos recorded AI Nose revenues for the first time in 1Q25, driven by sales for the elderly care program in Japan. Expanded pilot initiatives in Japan are in motion, with exploratory efforts underway in Taiwan.

SmellTech robotics integration moving quickly, next step real-world testing: Ainos and robotics partner ugo completed the first installation of AI Nose on ugo's service robots, and quickly completed the software integration of a full backend control system. Field testing with live data collection is scheduled for 2H25, targeting public infrastructure environments in Japan such as utilities, airports, and maintenance settings.

Smart factory innovation accelerates through deepened collaboration with a major semiconductor company: Ainos and ASE have identified more than 30 use cases for AI Nose across predictive maintenance, environmental safety, and process optimization. The partnership was recently extended to ASE's Chung Li facility in Taiwan, with the potential to expand to other ASE sites. Ainos expects to begin pilot programs at select sites among ASE's smart factories worldwide during 2H25.

Smell ID database expansion lays strong foundation for scalable, AI-powered olfactory analytics: AI Nose's preliminary validation trials showed over 90% accuracy in identifying real-world smells, including meat, food, and drinks, supporting Ainos' plans to expand the Smell ID library.

Veldona® demonstrates clinical advancements in both human and veterinary studies:

Ainos has secured regulatory clearance in Taiwan to initiate human trials of Veldona®targeting HIV-related warts and primary Sjogren's syndrome, with patient enrollment expected in 2H25 and study completion projected for 2H26 and 1H27, respectively.In parallel, early results of ongoing Feline Chronic Gingivostomatitis (FCGS) study have shown 10%-44% symptom improvements, accompanied by a reduction in steroid usage and no reported adverse effects. Final data are expected in mid-2026.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here:

https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_06162025

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify the Company's commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

