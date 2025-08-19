Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Initiates Technology Coverage of Ainos, Highlighting Its Leadership and Advancement in AI-Powered Olfactory Innovation

Early revenues and $2.1M SmellTech-as-a-Service order set the stage for large-scale commercialization in 2026

Robotics and industrial deployments expand long-term growth runway beyond healthcare

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent detection, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has assumed coverage of Ainos under its Technology research platform, transitioning from its prior coverage under the Emerging Growth category. This move underscores Ainos' strategic transformation from biotech roots to a multi-sector AI technology innovator, with its proprietary AI Nose platform poised to ignite the Company's next phase of growth across healthcare, robotics, and industrial applications.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Pioneering the next frontier in sensory AI: Ainos' digital olfaction technology, AI Nose, leverages a proprietary Smell Language Model ("SLM") and 13 years of scent data to analyze scents and volatile organic compounds ("VOC") and delivers high-precision digitization of scents, one of the most complex human senses. The platform is supported by a robust patent portfolio, reinforcing its competitive moat.

Commercial traction validates growth trajectory: Ainos generated its first AI Nose revenues, at roughly $110K, in 1H25 from Japan's senior care pilot program. The Company recently secured a three-year $2.1 million SmellTech-as-a-Service ("SaaS") subscription order from the world's largest provider of semiconductor assembly and test services. Combined with pilot programs through other strategic partnerships, these milestones are laying the foundation for large-scale commercialization beginning in 2026.

Capital-efficient scaling across high-value industries: Originally developed for healthcare, AI Nose is now expanding into robotics, smart manufacturing, and high-value industrial settings through Asia-focused strategic partnerships, including ASE Technology Holding ("ASEH"), Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd., Solomon Technology Corporation, and ugo, Inc. These multi-sector deployments will broaden AI Nose's long-term growth potential, with additional partnerships in pursuit as Ainos scales, positioning the Company with a significant commercial runway to capture share of the projected $70+ billion e-nose market within the next decade according to market research firms.

Continued advancement of VELDONA® therapeutic programs: In parallel with the Company's accelerated transition into AI-driven sensory technology, Ainos remains committed to advancing VELDONA® clinical studies for primary Sjögren's Syndrome ("pSS"), HIV-related oral warts, and feline chronic gingivostomatitis ("FCGS"), representing additional long-term commercial opportunities that enhance Ainos' diversified growth strategy.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_08142025

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

