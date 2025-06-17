Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19DHV | ISIN: CH0353945394 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 09:23
97,39 Euro
+0,04 % +0,04
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
GATEGROUP HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GATEGROUP HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 17:46 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.: GATEGROUP CLOSES CHF 1.4B REFINANCING TO STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL POSITION AND SUPPORT LONG-TERM STRATEGY

Zurich, June 17, 2025 - gategroup Holding AG and its subsidiaries ("gategroup" or the "Group") have successfully closed a comprehensive refinancing package consisting of a EUR 675 million term loan, a USD 500 million term loan and a CHF 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility. The transaction supports the Group's ongoing transformation, enhances its financial flexibility and positions it for continued growth.

The new financing marks gategroup's debut as a Term Loan B (TLB) issuer and was priced on May 28, 2025 at the tighter end of the original guidance. The company is pleased to have attracted strong demand from a broad syndicate of top-tier global institutional investors and banking partners.

Proceeds from the refinancing will be used to repay existing indebtedness, including a EUR 250 million term loan A and a CHF 415 million revolving credit facility, as well as other loans and accrued interest. The transaction also provides additional liquidity for general corporate purposes.

"This successful refinancing represents a key milestone for gategroup. It reflects strong market confidence in our business and creates a solid capital structure to support our long-term strategic ambitions," said Urs Schwendinger, Chief Financial Officer of gategroup. "With an extended maturity profile and improved financial flexibility, we are well positioned to drive operational excellence and growth across our global platform."

The closing of the refinancing will lead to ratings upgrades by both Moody's and S&P Global. The new corporate ratings are B2 and B+ respectively.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

IR@gategroup.com
mediacontact@gategroup.com

About gategroup
gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup operates over 200 units in more than 60 countries, delivering culinary and retail excellence to passengers across all continents. Learn more at www.gategroup.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.