Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues increased 9% in Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024, and 12% in FY 2025 compared to FY 2024

Net loss improved 27% in Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024, and 29% in FY 2025 compared to FY 2024

EBITDA loss improved 59% in Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024, and 17% in FY 2025 compared to FY 2024

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA),a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced financial results for fiscal year 2025 and the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We are very pleased to report the results of our 2025 fiscal year and fourth fiscal quarter, which show continued revenue growth and consistent progress towards profitability," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "The successful transitioning of our products to the new Medical Device Regulation in the EU, well ahead of the 2028 deadline, and the registration of our products with the MHRA in the United Kingdom represent significant achievements for the Sonoma. We believe the strategic expansion of our sales and distribution network in the U.S. and internationally, supported by aggressive pursuit of worldwide regulatory approvals in new markets, is a winning formula."

Recent Business Highlights

Sonoma continued to expand regulatory approvals for its products, grow its distribution network, and expand its product offerings:

Sonoma successfully transitioned all of its commercialized products in Europe to the new European Union (EU) Medical Device Regulation (MDR) ahead of the deadline for compliance, including its eye care, wound care, scar gel, acne, and atopic dermatitis products.

Sonoma's manufacturing facility and five of its products were successfully registered with the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom, including its wound irrigation solution, scar management products, wound hydrogel, and skin exfoliant.

In April 2025, Sonoma launched the sale of its hypochlorous acid-based acne products in over 1,200 stores in the United Kingdom through a leading U.K. health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain.

In March 2025 and June 2025, Sonoma expanded its recent partnership for the sale of Microcyn technology-based products to large retailers in the United States to include additional consumer-focused products.

In April 2025, Sonoma received regulatory approval for the sale of its wound care products in Ukraine as a Class IIb medical device.

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Total revenue of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by $0.4 million, or 9%, from $3.4 million for the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to increased revenues in Europe and Latin America, partially offset by a decline in U.S. revenue due to fluctuations in demand for over-the-counter animal health care products and decreased revenues in Asia due to timing of customer orders.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Sonoma reported cost of revenues of $2.2 million resulting in total gross profit of $1.5 million, or 41% of total revenue, compared to a gross profit of $1.1 million, or 32% of total revenue, in the same period last year.

Total operating expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $2.2 million, down $0.3 million, or 13%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to ongoing efforts to contain expenses across all parts of the company.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $0.8 million, down by $0.3 million, or 27%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $0.5 million was down by $0.8 million, or 59%, compared to an EBITDA loss of $1.3 million for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2025, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 million.

Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2025

Total revenues for the year ended March 31, 2025 of $14.3 million increased by $1.6 million as compared to $12.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2024. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by increased revenues in Europe and Latin America, partially offset by a decline in U.S. revenue due to fluctuations in demand for over-the-counter animal health care products.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Sonoma reported total revenues of $14.3 million and total cost of revenues of $8.8 million, resulting in total gross profit of $5.5 million, or 38% of total revenues, compared to a gross profit of $4.7 million, or 37% of total revenues, for the same period in the prior year.

Total operating expenses during fiscal year 2025 were $9.2 million, down $0.3 million, or 3%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to ongoing efforts to contain expenses across all parts of the company.

Net loss during fiscal year 2025 was $3.5 million, down $1.4 million, or 29%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDA loss for fiscal year 2025 of $3.3 million was down $0.7 million, or 17%, compared to an EBITDA loss of $4.0 million for the same period last year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. The company's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, global economic conditions, prospective tariffs or changes to trade policies, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ir@sonomapharma.com

Website: www.sonomapharma.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonoma-pharmaceuticals

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sonomapharma_us/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sonomapharma/

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,374 $ 3,128 Accounts receivable, net 2,232 2,898 Inventories, net 2,915 2,719 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,915 3,541 Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount 212 262 Total current assets 12,648 12,548 Property and equipment, net 225 365 Operating lease, right of use assets 84 286 Deferred tax asset 589 1,145 Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion 73 330 Other assets 74 66 Total assets $ 13,693 $ 14,740 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 953 $ 607 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,224 2,113 Deferred revenue 641 478 Short-term debt 220 323 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 58 198 Total current liabilities 4,096 3,719 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 17 87 Withholding tax payable 5,142 4,710 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 27 87 Total liabilities 9,282 8,603 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 2024 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 and 24,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively, 1,634,265 and 780,371 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 206,593 203,209 Accumulated deficit (197,806 ) (194,349 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,376 ) (2,723 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,411 6,137 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,693 $ 14,740

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 3,754 $ 3,439 $ 14,288 $ 12,735 Cost of revenues 2,226 2,348 8,823 7,990 Gross profit 1,528 1,091 5,465 4,745 Operating expenses Research and development 411 409 1,814 1,871 Selling, general and administrative 1,773 2,091 7,361 7,575 Total operating expenses 2,184 2,500 9,175 9,446 Loss from operations (656 ) (1,409 ) (3,710 ) (4,701 ) Other income (expense), net 128 50 803 (330 ) Loss before income taxes (528 ) (1,359 ) (2,907 ) (5,031 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (248 ) 292 (550 ) 196 Net loss $ (776 ) $ (1,067 ) $ (3,457 ) $ (4,835 ) Net loss per share: basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (2.79 ) $ (10.63 ) Weighted-average number of shares: basic and diluted 1,619 769 1,241 455 Other comprehensive loss Net loss $ (776 ) $ (1,067 ) $ (3,457 ) $ (4,835 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 178 100 (1,653 ) 695 Comprehensive loss $ (598 ) $ (967 ) $ (5,110 ) $ (4,140 )

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss: GAAP loss from operations as reported $ (656 ) $ (1,409 ) $ (3,710 ) $ (4,701 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 90 69 224 516 Depreciation and amortization 31 41 138 176 Non-GAAP loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss $ (535 ) $ (1,299 ) $ (3,348 ) $ (4,009 ) (2) Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses: GAAP net loss as reported $ (776 ) $ (1,067 ) $ (3,457 $ (4,835 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 90 69 224 516 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) 162 199 (243 825 Income tax expense (benefit) 248 (292 ) 550 (196 ) Depreciation and amortization 31 41 138 176 Non-GAAP net loss minus non-cash expenses $ (245 ) $ (1,050 ) $ (2,788 $ (3,514 ) (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses GAAP operating expenses as reported $ 2,184 $ 2,500 $ 9,175 $ 9,446 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation (90 (69 ) (224 (516 ) Depreciation and amortization (31 (41 ) (138 (176 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses $ 2,063 $ 2,390 $ 8,813 $ 8,754

(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating loss minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period. . Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

(2) Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines net loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net loss minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, income taxes, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period. . Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

The following table shows the Company's revenues by geographic region:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 $ Change % Change (Unaudited) United States $ 681 $ 769 $ (88 ) (11 %) Europe 1,580 1,293 287 22 % Asia 485 568 (83 ) (15 %) Latin America 788 636 152 24 % Rest of the World 220 173 47 27 % Total $ 3,754 $ 3,439 $ 315 9 %

Year Ended March 31, 2025 2024 $ Change % Change United States $ 2,611 $ 3,058 $ (447 ) (15 %) Europe 5,523 4,781 742 16 % Asia 2,317 2,298 19 1 % Latin America 2,962 1,726 1,236 72 % Rest of the World 875 872 3 0 % Total $ 14,288 $ 12,735 $ 1,553 12 %

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sonoma-pharmaceuticals-reports-fiscal-year-and-fourth-quarter-2025-fi-1040439