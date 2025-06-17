

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a landmark shift, streaming platforms claimed a larger share of U.S. television viewership in May than broadcast and cable combined, Nielsen announced Tuesday.



Streaming accounted for 44.8% of total viewing, edging out broadcast's 20.1% and cable's 24.1%, which together held 44.2%.



YouTube led all streamers with a record 12.5% share, while Netflix-long the dominant on-demand service remained a close second. Disney's suite including ESPN and Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku Channel completed the top five.



Free ad-supported streaming TV channels also made notable strides: Pluto TV, Roku Channel, and Fox's Tubi collectively secured 5.7% of viewing, surpassing any single broadcast network.



'Viewers continue to embrace on-demand content,' said Brian Fuhrer, Nielsen's senior vice president. 'While live sports, news, and new seasons have bolstered traditional TV, the momentum toward streaming has been inexorable.'



The pandemic catalyzed streaming's rise, as homebound audiences gravitated toward digital platforms. With consumers favoring flexibility over linear schedules, advertisers and creators must navigate an increasingly fragmented media landscape.



Although streaming now leads, Nielsen forecasts a transitional period of near-parity before digital services extend their advantage. This milestone, however, cements streaming's role as the epicenter of American entertainment.



