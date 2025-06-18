- To accommodate large-scale TVs and high-end model demands -

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) is pleased to announce the September operational launch of a coating device compatible with 2,500 mm-width high functional optical film at our Mihara Plant in Hiroshima Prefecture.

The operational launch of the second wide coating device comes in response to market and consumer needs, and will boost production capacity by more than 15% on an area basis. With the increased capacity, DNP will accommodate the demand for high functional optical film for 65-inch large-screen TVs, with horizontal and vertical dimensions of 1,436.4 mm x 809.0 mm, which are expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6% between 2025 and 20301 on an area basis.

Image of Mihara Plant

[Features]

Facilitates the efficient manufacture, or imposition, of high function optical film for 65 inch large screen displays.

Designed to facilitate in-line multi-layer coating, for the needs of high-end TV models, which enable to reduce reflected light and improve visibility compared to single-layer products.

By introducing new technologies that reduce power consumption and innovating production processes, the introduction of the new line is expected to reduce annual CO2 emissions by approximately 30% compared to devices in current use.

[Looking Ahead]

DNP will expand its supply of high functional optical film to polarizer manufacturers in China, along with other countries and regions, aiming for annual sales of approximately 110 billion yen in FY 2026.

1: Source: Display Long-Term Demand Forecast Tracker 1Q25, Omdia.

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets. We have also developed new products, such as vapor chamber and reflect array that offer next-generation communication solutions for more people-friendly information society.

