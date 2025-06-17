Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Announces Adviser Funded Cash Payment to Shareholders in Connection with its Merger with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

The Company's Investment Adviser Will Finance an Incremental $0.47 Per Share Payment to Logan Ridge Shareholders Immediately Prior to Closing.

Payment Effectively Results in Logan Ridge Shareholders Receiving 100% of NAV as of March 31, 2025 Adjusted for Estimated Transaction Costs.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: LRFC) ("Logan Ridge" or "LRFC"), today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mount Logan Management LLC, LRFC's investment adviser ("Mount Logan" or "Investment Adviser"), in connection with its previously announced merger with and into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTMN) ("Portman Ridge" or "PTMN" and the "Merger").

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, and contingent upon the closing of the Merger, LRFC's Investment Adviser will finance a pre-closing cash payment of $0.47 per share to LRFC shareholders of record as of May 6, 2025. This payment, when combined with the previously announced Tax Distribution of no less than $1,000,000, or $0.38 per share, and the 1.5x PTMN shares received for each LRFC share outstanding, will equal 100% of Logan Ridge's net asset value ("NAV"), based on both Logan Ridge's and Portman Ridge's respective NAVs per share as of March 31, 2025 adjusted for estimated transaction costs.

All terms and conditions of the Merger remain unchanged and in full effect. The Mount Logan funded payment outlined above represents a commitment by Mount Logan to the combined company and was designed to further align the Merger with shareholder feedback, while maintaining the core strategic and financial rationale for the combination.

Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, President and Chief Executive Officer of LRFC and PTMN, and Head of the BC Partners Credit Platform, stated, "We are pleased to announce this agreement, which will provide enhanced value to Logan Ridge shareholders through an additional $0.47 per share payment. We appreciate our shareholders' support and constructive engagement throughout this process and we look forward to successfully closing the Merger."

Special Meeting of Shareholders

The LRFC special meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2025, at 10:30 am ET. LRFC urges its shareholders to cast their votes by following the instructions outlined in the joint proxy statement. Shareholders of LRFC can also access the virtual meeting and vote by going to the following website: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LRFC2025SM, or by calling 1-833-218-3962 and providing the control number which is listed in the proxy card received.

Shareholders can access the joint proxy statement and prospectus by clicking HERE. Shareholders who have questions about the joint proxy statement or about voting their shares should contact the companies' proxy solicitor, Broadridge, at 1-833-218-3962.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

LRFC is a business development company (a "BDC") that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle-market companies. LRFC invests in performing, well-established middle-market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. For more information, visit www.loganridgefinance.com.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

PTMN is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a BDC under the 1940 Act. PTMN's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. PTMN's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC ("Sierra Crest"). PTMN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on Portman Ridge's website at www.portmanridge.com.

About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit

BC Partners Advisors L.P. ("BC Partners") is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades.

Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.bcpartners.com/.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

