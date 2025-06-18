Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 16:19
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 12:24 Uhr
118 Leser
Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Further to the announcement dated 10 June 2025, the Company announces that 3,943,750 New Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each ("New Ordinary Shares") will be issued in respect of the vesting of 1,043,750 FY2024 long term incentive awards and the granting of 2,900,000 short term incentive awards to senior management and employees.

Accordingly, application has been made for the 3,943,750 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 20 June 2025. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 299,171,989 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 299,171,989.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analystenquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


