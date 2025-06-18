Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") is providing an update on its exploration activities at the Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, in the province of East New Britain, Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

The recently commenced drill program is designed to test high-priority targets over a 3km strike length within the mineralized corridor with a planned 2,500 metres of diamond drilling across 16 holes. Prior to the start of drilling, the Wild Dog corridor was flown with MobileMT geophysics, which identified a strong conductivity trend extending over 15km in strike and to depths exceeding 1,000 metres (see news release dated May 7, 2025).

Key Highlights From Current Drilling:

WDG-02 intercepted (previously released on June 5, 2025):

7.0 meters @ 10.3 g/t AuEq (5.5 g/t Au and 3.1% Cu) from 65.0m;

including 2.0 meters @ 14.3 g/t AuEq (10.7 g/t Au and 2.3% Cu) from 65.0m.

WDG-03 and WDG-04 were drilled as step out holes, south of WDG-02, testing over 200 meters of strike length targeting sulphide mineralization beneath the historic Central and Southern Oxide Pits.

testing over 200 meters of strike length targeting sulphide mineralization beneath the historic Central and Southern Oxide Pits. WDG-04 intercepted:

6 meters @ 8.6 g/t AuEq (8.3 g/t Au and 0.21% Cu) from 62m;

Including 2.4 meters @ 20.2 g/t AuEq (19.8 g/t Au and 0.27% Cu) from 64m; and

Including 4.0 meters @ 12.6 g/t AuEq (12.3 g/t Au and 0.23% Cu) from 64m.

WDG-05 is nearing completion and was drilled from the same pad as WDG-03 and WDG-04, targeting a follow up intercept with the main Wild Dog vein structure. Visually, WDG-05's intercept is similar to main vein intercepts in WDG-02 and WDG-04 with coliform banding, several stages of brecciation, visible/coarse chalcopyrite and bornite.

"The first results from our Phase 1 drill program at Wild Dog, hole WDG-02, were reported last week and highlighted the high-grade gold-copper potential of the Project with 7.0 meters at 10.3 g/t AuEq," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "With holes 03 and 04, we've now tested over 200 meters of strike length. Intercepting 6.0 meters at 8.6 g/t AuEq in WDG-04 is highly encouraging as we start to demonstrate the lateral extent of the system. Hole WDG-06, expected to begin shortly, will be further testing the main Wild Dog vein structure intercepted in WDG-04 and WGD-05 from the opposite side of the historic pit. Following the completion of WDG-06, we expect to further step out to the north and at depth. The Mobile MT geophysical survey highlighted 15km of potential mineralization over the Wild Dog corridor with potential depth of at least 1,000 meters."

A map of the Phase 1 drill program is shown in Figure 1 and a cross section of the geology and the key assay results from WDG-04 are shown in Figure 2.

Results

To-date, the Company has completed four drill holes at Wild Dog, with the fifth nearing completion and a pad prepared for the sixth. Details of the drilling are shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Wild Dog Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM coordinates)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max Depth

(m) Status WDG-01 394358.3 9488853.5 945 -50 115 40.1 Abandoned WDG-02 394426.0 9489024.2 900 -53 050 124.6 Completed WDG-03 394384.9 9488926.5 924 -50 053 127.6 Completed WDG-04 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 75 120.6 Completed WDG-05 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 116 -- In Progress WDG-06 394428.6 9488923.1 911 -50 352 -- Proposed

WDG-01 is expected to be redrilled later in the program to capture the intended target.

Table 2. Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval1

(m) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) Gold Eq.2

(g/t) WDG-02 (previously announced) 65.0 72.0 7.0 5.5 3.1 10.3 including 65.0 67.0 2.0 10.7 2.3 14.25 WDG-03 102.0 104.3 2.3 1.68 0.07 1.79 including 103.55 104.3 0.75 4.05 0.10 4.2 WDG-04 62.0 68.0 6.0 8.31 0.21 8.64 including 64.0 68.0 4.0 12.25 0.23 12.6 including 64.0 66.4 2.4 19.76 0.27 20.2

Notes:

Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

WDG-02, 04 and 05 have all intercepted what is considered to be the main Wild Dog vein structure, while WDG-03 did not intercept the main vein which appears to have been cut off by a late-stage fault, likely displacing the main mineralized vein structure. The current model of the vein is being update continuously as geology, grade, alteration, etc are determined in the Phase 1 drill program.

WDG-04 Geology

Diamond drill hole WDG-04 was collared in weathered and oxidized material which persisted to 8.8m in depth. From 8.8m to 30m depth, the fresh rock consisted predominantly of greenish grey, weak smectite with weakly porphyritic crystal tuff. The section of rock was massive and less fractured and produced competent sections of drill core.

From 30m to 61.3m, the crystal tuff became strongly shattered and brecciated with zones of clay alteration cut by occasionally rebroken milky white quartz veins with trace black sulphides. Some portions of the core show moderate pervasive smectite alteration superimposed by strong argillic alteration.

From 61.3m to 64m the drill core became strongly silicified and pinkish grey cut by ~10cm wide banded milky white quartz veins with grey sulphides, visible chalcopyrite and some bornite mineralization. Grades in this section were relatively modest, with ~1.0 g/t Au and ~0.1% copper.

WDG-04 The photo shows a piece of PQ drill core from 62.5m in hole WDG-005 featuring a strongly silicified breccia with visible textural overprinting. The core fragment exhibits pervasive silica flooding with angular clasts of siliceous wall rock, crosscut by fine black sulphidic silica veinlets. The upper portion of the sample shows colliform grey-white chalcedonic silica.

From 64m to 68m the main Wild Dog Vein structure was encountered. This zone shows very strong, pervasively silicified rock with massive zones of milky white quartz veining, grey sulphides with bornite and coarse chaclopyrite. Grades in the main vein from 64m to 68m averaged 12.2 g/t Au and 0.23% Cu. Although bornite appeared abundant in the core, the copper grades sampled were more modest than the main vein in hole WDG-02.

WDG-04 64.6m broken up core with strongly mineralized black sulphidic silica, chalcopyrite and bornite.

WDG-04 64.0m Fine-grained epithermal quartz vein hosted within brecciated and silicified wall rock. The vein is distinctly selvaged by grey to black sulphidic silica, interpreted to be chalcedonic in part, with coarse-grained chalcopyrite (cpy) infill visible along fractures and vein margins. This texture is consistent with multiphase epithermal fluid pulses and is representative of the mineralised structures intersected in WDG-004 within the Wild Dog vein system.

WDG-04 65.2m Well-banded epithermal vein, characterised by alternating zones of black sulphidic material and translucent grey-white chalcedonic silica. The banding suggests multiple phases of fluid influx and silica precipitation under low-sulphidation epithermal conditions. Fine black sulphidic bands host disseminated sulphides. A sample from 65.0m to 65.3m assayed 103 g/t Au.

From 68m to 81.6m the rock transitioned through massive and competent volcanic conglomerate before entering a secondary zone of hydrothermal breccia from 81.6m to 97m. The zone is characterized by massive brecciated milky white and greyish quartz veining with lesser pyrite mineralization and traces of chalcopyrite. This zone is interpreted to be a subsidiary vein structure.

From 97m through to the end-of-hole at 120.6m, the drill core consisted mainly of strongly propylitized massive footwall volcanics with moderate to weak clay alteration.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold,

Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company adheres to industry best practices for Quality Assurance and Quality Control. Drill core samples were submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified laboratory. Samples were securely sealed in poly-weave bags with single-use tie-locks to maintain chain of custody. Analytical testing was completed using fire assay with additional multi-element MS48 analysis underway.

Diamond drill holes WDG-03 and WDG-04 were drilled using PQ diameter core. Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry-standard protocols. Blanks were routinely inserted after high-grade intervals, and certified standards were included at a frequency of at least 5%. All assay batches received to date have passed QAQC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits. Core recoveries for both holes were within acceptable ranges, with sampling procedures carefully managed in intervals where ground conditions were variable or fragile. Additional lab check assays also passed.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company is focused on developing gold-copper resources from its highly prospective land packages. Its core projects include:

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025.

Wild Dog Project: located in the East New Britain province of PNG, the Wild Dog Project is a brownfield exploration project with a history of small-scale gold mining. The Wild Dog Project contains numerous epithermal and porphyry hydrothermal-magmatic targets evidenced by previous exploration and operations. The Company completed a road refurbishment in August 2024 and baseline environmental work in Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, the Company began preparing for a drilling program with camp and infrastructure being established, airborne geophysics (MobileMT) survey completed and a geological team in place. A first phase of diamond drilling is underway on the property.

Arau Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Figure 1. Proposed Phase I drill program at Sinivit - Kavasuki targets, Wild Dog structural corridor.

Figure 2. Cross section showing WDG-04 geology and key intercepts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Kesar Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

