Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") is providing results from the latest three exploration holes (WDG-05, 06 and 07) at the Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, in the province of East New Britain, Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

The current Phase 1 drill program is designed to test high-priority targets over a 3km strike length within the mineralized corridor with a planned 2,500 metres of diamond drilling across 16 holes. Prior to the start of drilling, the Wild Dog corridor was flown with MobileMT geophysics, which identified a strong conductivity trend extending over 15km in strike and to depths exceeding 1,000 metres (see news release dated May 7, 2025).

Key Highlights from Current Drilling:

WDG-05 and WDG-06 were drilled in the same area as WDG-03 and WDG-04, targeting a follow up intercept with the main Wild Dog vein structure.

WDG-05 intercepted a broad zone of silicification and argillic alteration and the main structure, and: 3.0 meters @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au and 0.30% Cu) from 72.0 meters.

intercepted a broad zone of silicification and argillic alteration and the main structure, and: WDG-06 intercepted the main Wild Dog structure near surface with dark sulphidic quartz with bornite and chalcopyrite yielding: 3.5 meters @ 13.1 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 49.1 g/t Ag and 4.87% Cu) from 12.0m ; Including 0.6 meters @ 25.3 g/t AuEq (7.2 g/t Au, 89 g/t Ag and 10.8% Cu ) from 13.7m.

intercepted the main Wild Dog structure near surface with dark sulphidic quartz with bornite and chalcopyrite yielding: WDG-07 was drilled as a step out hole, 250m north of WDG-02 (7.0m @ 11.2 g/t AuEq from 65.0m), in the Northern Sulphide target area, intercepting: 10.0 meters @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (3.38 g/t Au, 12.1 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu) from 153.0m; Including 5.1 meters @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (5.53 g/t Au, 14.8 g/t Ag and 0.53% Cu) from 153.0m; And 1.2 meters @ 10.5 g/t AuEq (7.3 g/t Au, 105 g/t Ag and 1.28% Cu) from 172.0m; Including 0.7 meters @ 17.5 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 178 g/t Ag and 2.18% Cu) from 172.5m.

(7.0m @ 11.2 g/t AuEq from 65.0m), in the Northern Sulphide target area, intercepting: WDG-08 is underway from the same pad as WDG-07 and has intersected the main Wild Dog structure approximately 30m south of the WDG-07 intercept. The mineralized zone intercepted from 150m to 160m contains dark sulphidic quartz bands with massive sulphides of chalcopyrite and bornite (assays pending, see photo below).

"The first results from our Phase 1 drill program at Wild Dog, hole WDG-02, highlighted the high-grade gold-copper potential of the Project with WDG-04 extending the mineralization 200m south. Now, WDG-07 has extended the mineralized system 250m to the north, and the continuity of the system in the Northern Sulphide area is being demonstrated with WDG-08 intersecting the targeted structure ~30 meters south," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "The executive team has just returned from a site visit to Wild Dog and based on the success to-date, we expect to announce an expansion to the Phase 1 program soon."

A map of the Phase 1 drill program is shown in Figure 1.

Results

To-date, the Company has completed seven drill holes at Wild Dog, with the eighth underway. Details of the drilling are shown in Table 1 with key assay results shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Wild Dog Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM coordinates)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max

Depth

(m) Status WDG-01 394358.3 9488853.5 945 -50 115 40.1 Abandoned WDG-02 394426.0 9489024.2 900 -53 050 124.6 Completed WDG-03 394384.9 9488926.5 924 -50 053 127.6 Completed WDG-04 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 075 120.6 Completed WDG-05 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 116 105.9 Completed WDG-06 394428.6 9488923.1 911 -50 352 69.0 Completed WDG-07 394445.5 9489377.0 993 -61 114 201.3 Completed WDG-08 394445.5 9489377.0 993 -57 127 tbd In Progress

Table 2: Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval1

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Gold Eq.2

(g/t) WDG-02 (previously announced) 65.0 72.0 7.0 5.5 68.8 3.1 11.2 including 65.0 67.0 2.0 10.7 114.6 2.3 15.6 WDG-03 (previously announced) 102.0 104.3 2.3 1.68 pending 0.07 1.79 including 103.55 104.3 0.75 4.05 pending 0.10 4.2 WDG-04 (previously announced) 62.0 68.0 6.0 8.31 pending 0.21 8.64 including 64.0 68.0 4.0 12.25 pending 0.23 12.6 including 64.0 66.4 2.4 19.76 pending 0.27 20.2 WDG-05 72.0 77.0 5.0 1.32 pending 0.25 1.71 including 72.0 75.0 3.0 1.97 pending 0.31 2.44 WDG-06 12.0 15.5 3.5 4.89 49.1 4.87 13.1 including 13.7 14.3 0.6 7.24 89.0 10.84 25.25 WDG-07 153.0 163.0 10.0 3.38 12.1 0.31 4.0 including 153 158.1 5.1 5.53 14.8 0.53 6.5 WDG-07 172.0 173.2 1.2 7.3 105.1 1.28 10.5 including 172.5 173.2 0.7 12.0 178.0 2.18 17.5

Notes:

Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

WDG-02, WDG-04, WDG-05 and WDG-06 were all drilled in the South-Central Oxide Zone and all intercepted what is considered to be the main Wild Dog vein structure, while WDG-03 drilled in the same area did not intercept the main vein which appears to have been cut off by a late-stage fault, likely displacing the main mineralized vein structure.

WDG-07 was a significant step out, approximately 250m north in the Northern Sulphide Zone. The main Wild Dog vein structure was intercepted here as well, and WDG-08 was drilled from the same pad with the drill rotated to target the mineralized zone approximately 30m south of the WDG-07 intercept. WDG-08 also intercepted the main structure, showing continuity of the mineralization in this area. WDG-09 is planned to be drilled from the same pad, with a drill rotation to target the mineralized zone approximately 30m north of the WDG-07 intercept.

These holes were planned as part of the Phase 1 drill program. Following the success of the first seven holes, the Company is reevaluating the plan and now anticipates expanding the Phase 1 program.





Figure 1: Proposed Phase I drill program at Sinivit, Wild Dog structural corridor.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/261079_greatpacificfigure1.jpg

WDG-07 Geology

Diamond drill hole WDG-07 was collared in weathered and oxidized material which persisted to 19 meters - where there is a sharp contact with strong illite alteration of the volcanic conglomerate. The pervasive illite alteration persisted to 60 meters downhole where it transitioned into propylitic altered conglomerate. The illite cap zone has several structures with fragments of colloform quartz and possible dark sulphidic quartz. The propylitic altered volcanics has occasional quartz and hematite veins.

The main Wild Dog structure was intersected from 152.9m depth and continues to 187.4m. This is a 34.5m zone of intense quartz-sulphide veining and brecciation. While there are higher grade bands within this interval, the entire structure is mineralized with the 34.5m grading 1.77g/t AuEq (1.42 g/t Au, 7.9 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu).

After the structure, the hole transitioned in propylitic altered volcanic conglomerate and was terminated at 201.3m

WDG-07





Photo of WDG-07 drill core from 159.4 m, showing strongly banded colloform and crustiform quartz with dark sulphides, including visible chalcopyrite and bornite. The outer margins of the vein exhibit grey-white chalcedonic silica with multiple generations of mineralisation overprinting inward from the vein margins.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/261079_greatpacificfigure2.jpg

WDG-08





Photo of WDG-08 drill core at 156 meters showing semi-massive sulphides with visible chalcopyrite and bornite. Assays are pending for this interval, and visual observations should not be considered a proxy for grade.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/261079_d4783ddb249e5b0b_004full.jpg

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold

Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company adheres to industry best practices for Quality Assurance and Quality Control. Drill core samples were submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified laboratory. Samples were securely sealed in poly-weave bags with single-use tie-locks to maintain chain of custody. Analytical testing was completed using fire assay with additional multi-element MS48 analysis underway.

Diamond drill holes WDG-05, WDG-06 and WDG-07 were drilled using PQ diameter core. Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry-standard protocols. Blanks were routinely inserted after high-grade intervals, and certified standards were included at a frequency of at least 5%. All assay batches received to date have passed QAQC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits. Core recoveries for all holes were within acceptable ranges, with sampling procedures carefully managed in intervals where ground conditions were variable or fragile. SPT (Split Tube) drilling was required in WDG-06 to assist recovery through broken ground zones. Additional lab check assays also passed.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company is focused on developing gold-copper resources from its highly prospective land packages. Its core projects include:

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025.

Wild Dog Project: located in the East New Britain province of PNG, the Wild Dog Project is a brownfield exploration project with a history of small-scale gold mining. The Wild Dog Project contains numerous epithermal and porphyry hydrothermal-magmatic targets evidenced by previous exploration and operations. The Company completed a road refurbishment in August 2024 and baseline environmental work in Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, the Company began preparing for a drilling program with camp and infrastructure being established, airborne geophysics (MobileMT) survey completed and a geological team in place. A first phase of diamond drilling is underway on the property.

Arau Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Kesar Project.

