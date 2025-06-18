Clean Vision Corporation: Clean-Seas West Virginia Ships First Pyrolysis Reactor to Belle Facility

Training, Research and Evaluation (TRE) Unit will support speed and efficiency of commercial Scale Deployment in Q4 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Clean Vision Corporation (OCTQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic conversion and clean fuel development, is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas West Virginia, (CSWV) has shipped its first pyrolysis reactor to its flagship plastic-to-clean-fuel facility in Belle, West Virginia. The TRE unit, provided by American Renewable Technology Inc. (ARTI), was shipped on June 18 from California, and is expected to be operational by June 30 in West Virginia.

This TRE Unit reactor will accelerate the launch and operational readiness of CSWV's 50 ton/day facility, which is expected to open the fourth quarter of 2025 and divert post-use plastic from landfills and incinerators -- converting it to high value feedstocks for the circular plastic economy and green hydrogen, while fostering economic revitalization in the Kanawha Valley. Clean-Seas has secured the exclusive worldwide rights to ARTI's advanced pyrolysis technology for plastic conversion. The delivery of the system represents a critical milestone in the company's commitment to building a robust Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) across the United States and globally.

"Today marks a turning point not just for Clean-Seas West Virginia, but for the Belle community and the broader region," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation. "By deploying this first unit, we are laying the groundwork for a larger, more impactful operation that will bring clean energy jobs to a region historically dependent on coal. We are proud to be part of the solution-creating economic opportunity while addressing the plastic waste crisis."

Since March 2025, Clean-Seas engineers have been preparing the site and building necessary infrastructure to receive the TRE Unit as well as the full-scale unit.. Once operational, the pyrolysis reactor will be used to optimize process controls and safety protocols and to ensure the workforce is fully trained for the arrival of the 50TPD system, which is expected to be delivered later this summer.

This initiative underscores Clean-Seas' broader mission of building a circular plastic economy while delivering environmental and economic benefits to underserved regions. The Belle facility is the first of several planned Clean-Seas installations designed to transform the way communities manage plastic waste and generate alternative clean fuels.

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky @cleanvisioncorp.bsky.social

About Clean-Seas, Inc.:

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

