Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A416C9 | ISIN: FI4000517966 | Ticker-Symbol: W1L
Frankfurt
18.06.25 | 09:10
11,400 Euro
+0,71 % +0,080
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,02013,52017:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2025 16:15 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GRK Infra Oyj: Inside information, positive profit warning: GRK raises its guidance for 2025

18.6.2025 17:11:41 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Inside information

GRK Infra Plc raises its guidance for 2025.

The positive development in GRK's revenue and operating profit has continued in April?May. GRK's projects have in the first half of the year progressed faster than anticipated and project forecasts for the rest of the year have further developed. In addition to the strong financial performance, new orders have been successfully acquired.

Updated guidance for 2025:

GRK estimates that its revenue in 2025 will be in the range of EUR 730-800 million (2024: EUR 728.6 million) and the adjusted operating profit for 2025 will amount to EUR 45-55 million (2024: EUR 45.6 million).

Previous guidance for 2025 (included in the prospectus dated March 20, 2025 and repeated on May 9, 2025):

GRK estimates that its revenue in 2025 will be in the range of EUR 650-730 million (2024: EUR 728.6 million) and the adjusted operating profit for 2025 will amount to EUR 36-45 million (2024: EUR 45.6 million).

GRK Infra Plc will publish is Half-Year Report for January-June 2025 on July 31, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m.

GRK Infra Plc

Board of Directors

Contacts

  • Juha Toimela, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, +358 40 594 5473, juha.toimela@grk.fi
  • Markku Puolanne, CFO, GRK Infra Plc, +358 40 069 4114, markku.puolanne@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,100 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.