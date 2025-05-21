Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
WKN: A416C9 | ISIN: FI4000517966
Frankfurt
21.05.25 | 08:37
11,680 Euro
-1,68 % -0,200
GRK Infra Oyj: Inside information: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority is conducting an unannounced inspection at GRK's premises

Finanznachrichten News

21.5.2025 13:53:14 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Inside information

Inside information: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority is conducting an unannounced inspection at GRK's premises

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) has today started an unannounced inspection at the premises of GRK Suomi Oy, GRK Infra Plc's subsidiary. According to the information received by GRK from KKV, KKV aims to establish whether there has been cooperation between competitors prohibited by competition law in the asphalt sector in Finland.

At this stage, GRK does not have information on the outcome of the inspection. GRK fully cooperates with KKV in its investigation but cannot comment any further on the ongoing investigation.

Further inquiries

Juha Toimela, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 594 5473

Contacts

  • Juha Toimela, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, +358 40 594 5473, juha.toimela@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,100 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.

