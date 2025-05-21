GRK Infra Oyj: Inside information: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority is conducting an unannounced inspection at GRK's premises

21.5.2025 13:53:14 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Inside information

Inside information: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority is conducting an unannounced inspection at GRK's premises

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) has today started an unannounced inspection at the premises of GRK Suomi Oy, GRK Infra Plc's subsidiary. According to the information received by GRK from KKV, KKV aims to establish whether there has been cooperation between competitors prohibited by competition law in the asphalt sector in Finland.

At this stage, GRK does not have information on the outcome of the inspection. GRK fully cooperates with KKV in its investigation but cannot comment any further on the ongoing investigation.

Further inquiries

Juha Toimela, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 594 5473

Contacts

Juha Toimela, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, +358 40 594 5473, juha.toimela@grk.fi

