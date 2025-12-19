GRK Infra Oyj: GRK selected to participate in the construction of the Norrbotniabanan coastal railway - project value approximately EUR 14.5 million

19.12.2025 11:00:17 EET | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor news 19 December 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EET)





GRK has been selected to carry out earthworks and bridges for the Norrbotniabanan railway in northern Sweden. The value of the contract is approximately SEK 158 million (EUR 14.5 million). The work will begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027. GRK signed the agreement with Trafikverket on 18 December 2025, and the project was transferred to GRK's order book.

Norrbotniabanan is a new 270-kilometre-long coastal railway that will be built between Umeå and Luleå. This is a major infrastructure project to develop the northern part of Sweden. The construction of the railway is divided into several phases: the first sections are currently under construction, and the construction of the final section is planned to begin in the 2030s.

"We have been strong in northern Sweden in civil engineering and road construction. This project strengthens our position and complements the Swedish country company's order book, which amounted to approximately EUR 257 million at the end of September 2025," says Carl Andersson, CEO of GRK Sverige AB.

GRK's project is diverse, as it includes both earthworks and bridge construction. GRK will build three bridges, one of which is intended for traffic use while two are landscaped overpasses (green bridges) allowing animals to cross. GRK will carry out soil and rock excavations as well as railway embankment work during the project. In addition, detours and maintenance roads will be built along the track during the project. The project also includes various railings, noise barriers and game fences.

Sweden is investing in railway connections



Sweden is investing heavily in railways, and many major connections will be built and repaired in the coming years. In addition to Norrbotniabanan, investments are being made in projects such as Malmbanan, Ostlänken and Västlänken.



"We have been selected to participate in one of Norrbotniabanan's sub-projects at an early stage. Our project is located in the municipality of Umeå, between Pålböleån and Gryssjön. Part of the railway is still in the planning phase, such as the section between Skellefteå and Luleå."

GRK's goal has been to have as diverse a project portfolio as possible in Sweden. This year, GRK has won several road and bridge contracts in Sweden, the Luleå Port project and also the Umeå Port project.

Contacts

Carl Andersson, VD, GRK Sverige AB, +46 70 384 00 99, carl.andersson@grksverige.se

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, mika.maenpaa@grk.fi

