GRK Infra Oyj: GRK Infra Plc cancels all treasury shares held by the company

2.12.2025 09:00:00 EET | GRK Infra Oyj | Total number of voting rights and capital

GRK Infra Plc ("GRK" or the "Company") announced on 27 November 2025 that the Board of Directors had resolved to cancel all treasury shares held by the Company, totaling 2,312,092 shares.

The cancellation of the own shares has been registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office today on 2 December 2025.

After the cancellation, the total number of shares and votes in the Company is 40,969,231. GRK has no treasury shares after the cancellation. The cancellation has no effect on the share capital.

Contacts

Markku Puolanne, CFO, GRK Infra Plc, +358 40 069 4114, markku.puolanne@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.