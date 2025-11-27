GRK Infra Oyj: GRK has signed an agreement on the implementation of the first phase of the eastern section of the Vantaa tramway - EUR 45 million added to order backlog

27.11.2025 11:00:00 EET | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

On 26 November 2025, a consortium formed by GRK and Kreate signed an agreement with the City of Vantaa on the first implementation phase of the eastern section of the Vantaa tramway. The revised total cost estimate of the Vantaa tramway is approximately EUR 750 million. The construction volume of the eastern section alliance is estimated at EUR 280 million, which is divided equally between the parties to the consortium. Kreate and GRK have 50/50 shares in the construction of the eastern section, which means that the value of the contract for each is approximately EUR 140 million.

The concluded implementation agreement for the first phase is a continuation of the development phase of the project, which started last autumn. GRK will record more than EUR 45 million in its order backlog for the first phase. The construction of the eastern section of the Vantaa tramway will begin in December.

The implementation of the second phase of the eastern section is estimated to take place in spring 2026 through a separate agreement. The contract amount of the second order phase is estimated to be significantly higher than the first contract.

In addition to Kreate and GRK, the eastern alliance includes the design parties AFRY Finland, Sweco Finland and WSP Finland.

Jonna Tuomiranta from GRK is the project manager for the eastern section alliance and Sami Kari from Kreate is the deputy project manager. The eastern section alliance has a lot of of procurement and construction expertise.

"During the development phase, we designed the best construction solutions together with our alliance partners. The transition to the implementation phase is an important milestone in our joint work. The Vantaa tramway project strengthens both companies' long-term expertise in major rail and infrastructure investments. Our team is full of energy and ready to start construction," Tuomiranta sums up.

Construction starts in December

The eastern alliance will construct an approximately 8.5-kilometre tram section for the City of Vantaa. The project includes the tramway system as well as stops, lanes, bicycle and pedestrian lanes and underground infrastructure, such as water supply lines and foundation reinforcements. In addition, new bridges will be built in the eastern section, for example over Ring Road III and Porvoonväylä.

During the development phase, preparatory work has been carried out in the vicinity of the bridge over Porvoonväylä. The actual construction will start in December at several different sites.

"We will start construction by moving the gas pipes in the Kuusikko area. The work will start at Heidehof park and continue on Kyytitie. In addition, we are launching a project on the other side of Länsimäentie in the Porvoonväylä bridge area," Tuomiranta explains.

The eastern section of the Vantaa tramway is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2029. Another alliance is responsible for the construction of the tramway project in the western section between Tikkurila Airport and Tikkurila.



