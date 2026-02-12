GRK Infra Oyj: GRK raises its long-term growth target

12.2.2026 08:30:01 EET | GRK Infra Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

GRK Infra Plc Stock exchange release 12 February 2026 at 8:30 am EET

On 11 February 2026, the Board of Directors of GRK Infra Oyj approved the company's updated long-term financial targets for 2026-2028. In connection with the update, the long-term revenue target has been increased. The new revenue target for 2028 is more than EUR 950 million, compared to the previous target of EUR 750 million. The other targets remain unchanged.

The change in the target reflects the company's good development, the faster-than-expected growth of industry investments, the green transition and the critical infrastructure market, as well as the company's plan to use its strong cash position to accelerate growth.

GRK's organic growth is expected to return to normal after years of exceptional growth, and the company will return to its normal long-term growth curve in 2026-2027. Achieving the revised revenue target requires strong organic growth, expanding business operations into new geographical areas, especially in Sweden, and expanding the service offering in selected areas of infrastructure construction in the current operating countries. Achieving the growth target and creating the growth sources described above also requires informed acquisitions.

The key policies of the strategy will remain unchanged in line with the strategy announced in connection with the company's IPO in spring 2025. Maintaining profitability (adjusted operating profit margin above 6% over time) remains the primary target for all country companies and businesses. The company's strategy is available on the company's website.

Revised financial targets 2026-2028

By the end of 2028, GRK aims for the following financial metrics:

• Revenue over 950 MEUR (previous target: EUR 750 million)

• Adjusted operating profit margin of more than 6% over time (unchanged)

• Net debt/adjusted EBITDA < 1.5 (last 12 months) (unchanged)

• Return on invested capital of more than 20% over time (unchanged)

• Increasing dividend, at least 40% of net profit over time (unchanged)

Contacts

Markku Puolanne, CFO, +358 40 069 4114, markku.puolanne@grk.fi

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, GRK Suomi Oy, mika.maenpaa@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.