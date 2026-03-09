GRK Infra Oyj: GRK selected to carry out improvements on Main Road 4 in Estonia, contract value approximately EUR 38 million

9.3.2026 13:00:01 EET | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor News 9 March 2026 at 1.00 p.m. EET





GRK will start the improvement contract on Main Road 4 between Konuvere and Päärdu in Estonia. The contract, valued at approximately EUR 38 million, has been commissioned by the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet). The agreement was signed on 9 March 2026. Construction is expected to begin in early April 2026, and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2028 in accordance with the contract.

GRK will improve approximately 6.5 kilometres of Main Road 4 in Rapla County. This is a significant transport infrastructure project that will enhance traffic safety, flow, and long-term transport capacity on one of Estonia's most important arterial roads. Main Road 4 is part of the European Union's TEN-T core network, the most important backbone of the EU transport system. It forms a key travel and transport connection between Northern and Western Europe.

The contract includes the construction of a four-lane main road over a distance of 6.5 kilometres. In addition, three new bridges will be built and one existing bridge will be refurbished. The project also comprises two grade-separated interchanges and their associated collector roads.

"This is an extensive and technically demanding design-and-build contract which, in addition to major bridge and road structures, includes the installation of traffic signs, road markings, guardrails and noise barriers. Electricity, telecommunications and lighting networks will be built or relocated as needed. As part of the project, a traffic monitoring camera and a road weather station will be installed. The contract also includes the construction and upgrading of stormwater systems, culverts and drainage structures," says Tiit Roben, CEO of GRK's Estonian subsidiary GRK Eesti AS.

"We will be working in a busy traffic environment with around 9,000 vehicles per day. Heavy traffic accounts for as much as 22 percent, which means that particular attention must be paid to occupational safety and maintaining smooth traffic flow," Roben adds.

Contacts

Markku Puolanne, CFO, +358 40 069 4114, markku.puolanne@grk.fi

Tiit Roben, Toimitusjohtaja, GRK Eesti AS, +372 5680 5407, tiit.roben@grk.ee

