Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A416C9 | ISIN: FI4000517966 | Ticker-Symbol: W1L
München
09.03.26 | 08:09
13,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,38012,76012:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2026 12:00 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GRK Infra Oyj: GRK selected to carry out improvements on Main Road 4 in Estonia, contract value approximately EUR 38 million

9.3.2026 13:00:01 EET | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor News 9 March 2026 at 1.00 p.m. EET

GRK will start the improvement contract on Main Road 4 between Konuvere and Päärdu in Estonia. The contract, valued at approximately EUR 38 million, has been commissioned by the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet). The agreement was signed on 9 March 2026. Construction is expected to begin in early April 2026, and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2028 in accordance with the contract.

GRK will improve approximately 6.5 kilometres of Main Road 4 in Rapla County. This is a significant transport infrastructure project that will enhance traffic safety, flow, and long-term transport capacity on one of Estonia's most important arterial roads. Main Road 4 is part of the European Union's TEN-T core network, the most important backbone of the EU transport system. It forms a key travel and transport connection between Northern and Western Europe.

The contract includes the construction of a four-lane main road over a distance of 6.5 kilometres. In addition, three new bridges will be built and one existing bridge will be refurbished. The project also comprises two grade-separated interchanges and their associated collector roads.

"This is an extensive and technically demanding design-and-build contract which, in addition to major bridge and road structures, includes the installation of traffic signs, road markings, guardrails and noise barriers. Electricity, telecommunications and lighting networks will be built or relocated as needed. As part of the project, a traffic monitoring camera and a road weather station will be installed. The contract also includes the construction and upgrading of stormwater systems, culverts and drainage structures," says Tiit Roben, CEO of GRK's Estonian subsidiary GRK Eesti AS.

"We will be working in a busy traffic environment with around 9,000 vehicles per day. Heavy traffic accounts for as much as 22 percent, which means that particular attention must be paid to occupational safety and maintaining smooth traffic flow," Roben adds.

Contacts

  • Markku Puolanne, CFO, +358 40 069 4114, markku.puolanne@grk.fi
  • Tiit Roben, Toimitusjohtaja, GRK Eesti AS, +372 5680 5407, tiit.roben@grk.ee

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.

In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS, A-Kaabel OÜ and Novus Initium Investments OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.