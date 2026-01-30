GRK Infra Oyj: GRK continues the maintenance of railways in Southwest Finland - the value of the option year is approximately EUR 10 million

30.1.2026 14:00:00 EET | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor news 30 January 2026 at 2.00 p.m. EET





GRK to continue railway and safety equipment maintenance in Southwest Finland. The maintenance agreement concluded with the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has included an option period. The client and GRK have agreed that GRK will continue railway maintenance in Southwest Finland until 31 March 2028. The value of the extension agreement is approximately EUR 10 million, which will be entered in GRK's order book in January 2026.

The railway network in Finland is kept fit for traffic at all times. It requires continuous maintenance to ensure safe and efficient traffic. The rail network is divided into twelve areas, the maintenance of the track and safety equipment of which is put out to tender by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency at fixed intervals. Maintenance includes round-the-clock on-call, inspections, scheduled maintenance, troubleshooting and snow removal in winter, as well as separately agreed track renovations.

GRK started maintenance of the rail network in Southwest Finland on 1 April 2022 and the contract was supposed to expire on 31 March 2027. With the option period, GRK will continue railway maintenance in Southwest Finland until spring 2028. The value of the original agreement was approximately EUR 55 million, and the value for the extension period is approximately EUR 10 million.

In addition to railway maintenance in Southwest Finland, GRK is also responsible for railway maintenance in Uusimaa and electric railway and high-current maintenance in Western Finland. Maintenance is part of GRK's continuing business. The related agreements are long-term, which brings predictability to the business and compensates for the seasonal fluctuation typical of the infrastructure sector.

"Exercising the extension period proves that we have succeeded in railway maintenance in Southwest Finland. The client measures the quality of our work by, for example, safety, the number of faults, train delay minutes and the number of cancelled trains. The quality of our work can be seen, for example, in the fact that train traffic delays in the region have decreased during GRK's maintenance and the number of faults has been significantly reduced," says Mikko Nyhä, Director of Rail Construction at GRK.

Around-the-clock on-call service is an important part of maintenance

In addition to the Rantarata line (Turku-Kirkkonummi), the railway network in Southwest Finland includes the Turku-Toijala, Turku-Uusikaupunki and Hyvinkää-Hanko lines. The region includes, among other things, 231 level crossings, 297 switches, 307 bridges, 16 tunnels and a large number of control and safety devices. There are about 163 switch heaters.

"Maintenance in Southwest Finland employs approximately 50 people. In practice, the work includes planned inspections and maintenance as well as structural repairs. In addition, GRK's professionals are always on call to fix unexpected problems," says Project Manager Jani Sinkkonen.

Background information:

GRK is a strong railway maintenance operator

Railway maintenance in Southwest Finland, Ralli-allianssi

Alliance between GRK and the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency

The contract employs approximately 50 professionals

Time: April 2022-March 2027 and the exercised one-year option, which means that maintenance will continue until March 2028

Railway maintenance in Uusimaa, Kuura-allianssi

Alliance formed by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, Fintraffic Railway and GRK

Time: April 2020-March 2025 and the exercised two-year option, which means that the maintenance will continue until March 2027

Electrical maintenance

The maintenance agreement for the electrical maintenance area covers the maintenance of electric railway and high-current systems in the Tampere operations centre area in 2020-2024.

Time: 2020-December 2024 and the exercised two-year option, which means that the maintenance will continue until December 2026

Mikko Nyhä, Business Director, Rail Business, GRK Suomi Oy, +358 40 863 0450, mikko.nyha@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.