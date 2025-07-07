GRK Infra Oyj: GRK strengthens its expertise in the infrastructure electrical services through an acquisition in Estonia

7.7.2025 16:30:01 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK strengthens its expertise in infrastructure electrical services in Estonia by acquiring A-Kaabel OÜ. With the acquisition, GRK will gain additional resources for the installation of electrical works. The transaction was made on 7.7.2025. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Estonian competition authorities.

GRK's versatile rail construction services cover the entire life cycle of rail construction in Finland, Estonia and Sweden. Railway electrification and safety systems are a significant part of the services of GRK's railway business. In addition, there is a lot of electrical work to be done as part of green transition in Estonia. Significant investments in coming years will enter to power transmission lines, transformer stations, distribution centers and charging stations. More data centers and optical cable lines are needed. There will be different types of green energy sources and energy storages built in Estonia in coming years, and all this includes electrical works. GRK wants to be part of this green transaction. The acquisition supports the goals of GRK's growth strategy and improves growth opportunities in Estonia.

"GRK plays a significant role in the modernization and maintenance of the Estonian railway network. We are currently working on electrifying the railway section from Tapa to Narva, and we are at final stages in construction of the electrification of the Aegvidu-Tapa-Tartu railway section. In addition, the preparatory phase of alliance contract for the Rail Baltica section from Ülemiste to Pärnu has also been signed and the development phase has begun. The acquisition will give us a good foundation for doing more electrical work with our own resources," says Tiit Roben, CEO of GRK Eesti AS.

A-Kaabel OÜ, acquired by GRK, is today focused on the design, construction and installation of various medium and low voltage systems, data centers and telecommunications systems. The company's know-how and resources combined with GRK experience are suitable to enlarge GRK's share in electrical works market of Estonia and to take part in specific tenders GRK did not have resources to participate earlier.



The transaction also includes the sister company Novus Initium Investments OÜ, which owns equipment used by A-Kaabel OÜ. In 2024, A-Kaabel OÜ's turnover was approximately EUR 4 million and its net profit was approximately EUR 0.25 million. The parties will not disclose the purchase price. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Estonian competition authorities and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 at the latest.

