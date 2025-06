QPR Software: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of QPR Software Plc

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE June 18, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EEST

The Annual General Meeting of QPR Software Plc was held today on June 18, 2025 in Espoo. The General Meeting adopted the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2024 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. The General Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year ended on December 31, 2024, and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report. Further, the General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on share issues and on the issues of special rights entitling to shares as well as on the acquisition of own shares.

Annual accounts and the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet

The General Meeting adopted the Company's financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period January 1 - December 31, 2024. The General Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year ended on December 31, 2024.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Auditor

The General Meeting resolved that the Chairman of the Board of Directors be paid EUR 45,000 per year and the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 25,000 per year. Approximately 40 percent of the remuneration will be paid in shares and 60 percent in cash. The shares will be transferred at the earliest after the General Meeting election and in accordance with the insider trading regulations. The members of the Board of Directors will also be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incurred while they are managing the Company's affairs.

The remuneration of the auditor will be paid according to a reasonable invoice.

Board of Directors and Auditor

The General Meeting confirmed that the number of Board members is four (4). Pertti Ervi was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Antti Koskela and Jukka Tapaninen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Maija Hovila was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy was elected as the Company's auditor. Ernst & Young Oy has announced that Maria Onniselkä, Authorised Public Accountant, will act as the principal auditor.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on share issues and on the issues of special rights entitling to shares

The General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on issuances of new shares and conveyances of own shares held by the Company (share issue) either in one or more instalments. The share issues can be carried out against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors. The authorisation also includes the right to issue special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which entitle to the Company's new shares or own shares held by the Company against consideration. Based on the authorisation, the maximum number of new shares that may be issued and own shares held by the Company that may be conveyed in share issues and/or on the basis of special rights is 1,985,057 shares. The authorisation includes the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right. The authorisation is in force until the next Annual General Meeting.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of own shares

The General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of the Company's own shares. Based on the authorisation, an aggregate maximum amount of 500,000 own shares may be acquired, either in one or more instalments. The authorisation includes the right to acquire own shares otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the Company's shareholders, using the Company's non-restricted shareholders' equity. The authorisation is in force until the next Annual General Meeting.

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com