QPR Software: Change at QPR Software: Daniel Hughes, Senior Vice President of North American business, leaves the company

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE July 29, 2025, 5:00 PM (EEST)

Daniel Hughes, Senior Vice President of North American Business at QPR Software, has chosen to pursue new opportunities outside the company and will be leaving his position effective immediately.

"It is unfortunate that Daniel has chosen to leave QPR so soon after joining. We wish him all the best and success in his future endeavors," comments CEO Heikki Veijola.

QPR will continue to progress in North America according to its strategy, developing collaboration within the Snowflake ecosystem and strengthening partnerships. QPR offers the only process mining solution on the market that operates natively in the Snowflake cloud. This unique solution provides QPR's customers with a significant competitive advantage and has great potential in the regional market. Plans include participating in several Snowflake events in the United States during the second half of the year.

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Key medias

www.qpr.com