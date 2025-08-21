QPR Software: Inside information: QPR Software Plc plans personnel reductions and layoffs

QPR SOFTWARE PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 21 August 2025 at 3 pm EEST

QPR Software Plc is planning personnel reductions and layoffs due to production-related, financial, and operational restructuring reasons.

The purpose of the measures is to adapt the operations of the group companies, strengthen profitability and competitiveness, and secure the company's future operational capability and growth.

With the amendment to the Co-operation Act that entered into force on 1 July 2025, the planned measures do not constitute change negotiations within the meaning of the Act.

The potential layoffs and reductions concern all personnel of QPR Software Plc and QPR Services Oy, except for the finance department of QPR Software Plc, a total of 29 employees.

According to preliminary estimates, the planned measures may result in temporary and indefinite layoffs of the personnel. In addition, the measures may lead to the termination of a total maximum of five (5) positions within QPR Software Plc and QPR Services Oy.

The company will announce potential terminations and layoffs once these have been confirmed.

