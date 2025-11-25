QPR Software: Santander Bank Poland chooses QPR Software as its Process Mining Partner

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE 25 November 2025 at 9 AM EET

Santander Bank Poland has selected QPR Software as its process mining partner and will implement the QPR ProcessAnalyzer solution. The software will be used to analyze and optimize a wide range of banking and finance processes related to loans, payments, and customers. Santander Bank Poland further strengthens QPR's position as a leading process mining vendor in the financial services and banking industry.

"Santander Bank Poland is an experienced user of process mining who values the comprehensive capabilities and user-friendly interface of QPR ProcessAnalyzer. QPR ProcessAnalyzer is a modern tool for improving Santander Bank Poland's business processes through data-driven insights," says QPR Software's Chief Professional Services Officer Teemu Lehto.

"We are proud to have been selected as the process mining vendor by Santander Bank Poland and look forward to starting our cooperation. As a long-time process mining user, their decision to choose QPR as their provider highlights the strength and competitiveness of our product for the financial sector," says QPR Software's CEO, Heikki Veijola.

