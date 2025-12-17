QPR Software: QPR Software Strengthens Collaboration with a Global Pharmaceutical Leader - Three-Year Extension Agreement on Process Mining

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE 17 December 2025 at 11:00 a.m. EET

QPR Software Plc has signed a three-year extension agreement with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. The agreement covers licenses for the QPR ProcessAnalyzer process mining software, SaaS services, as well as maintenance and support services.

Through this long-term collaboration, the customer has utilized QPR ProcessAnalyzer to develop and optimize its global business processes. The solution has enabled the organization to identify significant improvement opportunities, harmonize processes across different locations, and make data-driven decisions that have resulted in more cost-efficient and transparent operations.

"We are pleased with the continued trust of our long-standing customer. The extension agreement confirms that our solutions support the critical processes of large organizations and deliver genuine business value. Through our collaboration, we promote innovation, transformation, and better outcomes - ultimately benefiting the entire industry and the people it serves," says Heikki Veijola, CEO of QPR Software.

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Key medias

www.qpr.com