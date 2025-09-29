Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
29.09.2025 09:00 Uhr
QPR Software: Leading Financial Institution chooses QPR Software as its Process Mining Partner

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE September 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EEST

A leading Central European financial institution has selected QPR Software as its process mining partner and will implement the QPR ProcessAnalyzer solution. The software will be used particularly for analyzing and optimizing digital processes in the customer interface. This new customer strengthens QPR's position as an international pioneer and provides the client with a modern tool to improve business processes through data-driven insights.

"The customer is an experienced user of process mining who valued the versatile capabilities of QPR ProcessAnalyzer and, above all, its excellent user experience. Notable examples include the native Snowflake integration and object-centric process mining, which enables the analysis of complex business processes across process boundaries," says QPR Software's Chief Product Officer, Matti Erkheikki.

"We are proud of this new customer relationship and look forward to the start of our cooperation. As a long-time user of process mining, the customer's decision to choose QPR as their provider highlights the strength and competitiveness of our product in international markets, as well as its ability to meet even the most demanding requirements of the financial sector," says QPR Software's CEO, Heikki Veijola.

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Key medias

www.qpr.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
