QPR Software: Leading Financial Institution chooses QPR Software as its Process Mining Partner

A leading Central European financial institution has selected QPR Software as its process mining partner and will implement the QPR ProcessAnalyzer solution. The software will be used particularly for analyzing and optimizing digital processes in the customer interface. This new customer strengthens QPR's position as an international pioneer and provides the client with a modern tool to improve business processes through data-driven insights.

"The customer is an experienced user of process mining who valued the versatile capabilities of QPR ProcessAnalyzer and, above all, its excellent user experience. Notable examples include the native Snowflake integration and object-centric process mining, which enables the analysis of complex business processes across process boundaries," says QPR Software's Chief Product Officer, Matti Erkheikki.

"We are proud of this new customer relationship and look forward to the start of our cooperation. As a long-time user of process mining, the customer's decision to choose QPR as their provider highlights the strength and competitiveness of our product in international markets, as well as its ability to meet even the most demanding requirements of the financial sector," says QPR Software's CEO, Heikki Veijola.

