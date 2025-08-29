Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QPR Software: QPR Software Plc's Sales Director Antti Kivalo to leave the company

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE August 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EEST

QPR Software Plc announces that Sales Director Antti Kivalo will step down from his position. His responsibilities will be transferred during September, after which CEO Heikki Veijola will assume the role of Sales Director until further notice.

"I want to thank Antti for his commitment and contribution to advancing QPR's sales," says CEO Veijola.

"I would like to warmly thank our customers and partners for the excellent cooperation, and extend my gratitude to all my QPR colleagues for our time together and the joint efforts towards our shared goals and the company's growth," Kivalo comments.

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Key medias

www.qpr.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
