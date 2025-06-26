Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 552488 | ISIN: FI0009008668 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
26.06.25 | 15:07
0,845 Euro
-2,76 % -0,024
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QPR SOFTWARE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QPR SOFTWARE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8300,86015:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 14:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QPR Software: QPR Expands Presence in the United States - Daniel Hughes Appointed to Lead Operations

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE 26 June 2025 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

QPR Software Plc has appointed Daniel Hughes to lead the company's business operations in North America. He will be based in the United States, working for QPR's local subsidiary, and will assume his role on July 1, 2025.

Hughes is an experienced professional in process mining and B2B SaaS business. He has held executive positions at several international software companies, including Mindzie, PAFnow by Celonis, and SAP Signavio, where he was responsible for sales, partnerships, and business development. In addition, he has served as a business leader in growth-stage companies, helping early-stage tech firms build scalable and profitable operations.

"QPR offers the only process mining solution on the market that runs natively in Snowflake. This unique solution holds tremendous potential and provides our customers with a significant competitive advantage. I'm excited to drive this opportunity forward in the U.S. market," Hughes comments.

"Daniel's addition to our team marks an important step in our international growth. His deep experience in process mining and strong network in the U.S. will support our expansion and strengthen our ability to meet customer needs in this key market," says Heikki Veijola, CEO of QPR Software.

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Key medias

www.qpr.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.