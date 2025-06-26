QPR Software: QPR Expands Presence in the United States - Daniel Hughes Appointed to Lead Operations

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE 26 June 2025 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

QPR Software Plc has appointed Daniel Hughes to lead the company's business operations in North America. He will be based in the United States, working for QPR's local subsidiary, and will assume his role on July 1, 2025.

Hughes is an experienced professional in process mining and B2B SaaS business. He has held executive positions at several international software companies, including Mindzie, PAFnow by Celonis, and SAP Signavio, where he was responsible for sales, partnerships, and business development. In addition, he has served as a business leader in growth-stage companies, helping early-stage tech firms build scalable and profitable operations.

"QPR offers the only process mining solution on the market that runs natively in Snowflake. This unique solution holds tremendous potential and provides our customers with a significant competitive advantage. I'm excited to drive this opportunity forward in the U.S. market," Hughes comments.

"Daniel's addition to our team marks an important step in our international growth. His deep experience in process mining and strong network in the U.S. will support our expansion and strengthen our ability to meet customer needs in this key market," says Heikki Veijola, CEO of QPR Software.

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

