Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - CVW CleanTech Inc. (TSXV: CVW) (OTCQX: CVWFF) (FSE: TMD0) (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") today expresses support for Emissions Reduction Alberta's ("ERA") announcement of a $50 million grant competition focused on implementing technologies that help reduce and manage oil sands mine water ("OSMW") and tailings.

"This significant funding initiative demonstrates the Government of Alberta's commitment to implementing innovative solutions that challenge the status quo and address the largest environmental challenge of this essential industry," said Akshay Dubey, CEO of CVW CleanTech. "We commend the Government of Alberta, the Honourable Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, and the ERA executives for their leadership, and for providing the industry with a financial incentive to implement best-in-class technology."

The ERA's Tailings Technology Challenge will provide up to $50 million to support the advancement of technologies that make tailings and water treatment more effective and lower in cost, ensuring real-world application and deployment. Successful applicants can receive up to $15 million per project, and larger contributions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for projects involving multiple operators and significant potential outcomes. Further details on the competition can be found at the following website:

ERA Announces $50 million competition for oil sands tailings remediation technologies

"Oil sands operators have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reduce long-term costs and environmental liabilities while generating significant economic benefits through the implementation of proven tailings treatment technologies such as our own Creating Value from Waste ("CVW")," continued Mr. Dubey. "The ERA's focused funding approach can help accelerate the adoption of solutions that are ready for commercial deployment."

The Tailings Technology Challenge was announced promptly after the Oil Sands Mine Water Steering Committee ("OSMWSC") released its first set of five initial recommendations. CVW CleanTech has reviewed these and is encouraged by the positive impact that the CVW technology could have in supporting the achievement of the OSMWSC's recommendations. CVW CleanTech is proud to have contributed to the OSMWSC's study through multiple rounds of engagement.

Learn more about CVW CleanTech's water management capabilities

The Tailings Technology Challenge call for proposals emphasizes the importance of partnerships with Indigenous communities and academic institutions. CVW CleanTech is proud to partner with five First Nation and Métis communities. The implementation of our proprietary CVW technology can provide these communities with the opportunity for true ownership and generational wealth creation. CVW CleanTech is also proud to partner with the University of Alberta to advance the recovery of rare-earth elements from oil sands tailings.

Eligible projects within this ERA call include technologies for directly treating and remediating tailings and OSMW, innovative methods to reduce waste generation, and solutions that recover value from OSMW. Projects must demonstrate the potential to mitigate long-term environmental liabilities, expedite reclamation, and reduce clean-up costs.

CVW CleanTech's proprietary technology is ready-to-deploy and a single commercial deployment would support achieving the ERA's objectives through:

Reprocessing the entire volume of froth treatment tailings at an oil sands mining site to deliver Directive 085 compliant ready-to-reclaim tailings, accelerating remediation activities;

Treating up to 14 million cubic meters of OSMW per year, reducing freshwater draw and cutting water-use intensity by over 15%;

Recovering 1.9 million barrels of bitumen and 300,000 barrels of solvent per year;

Recovering over 240,000 tonnes per year of critical mineral (titanium, zircon) concentrates, and potentially rare-earth elements;

Preventing over 80% of naphthenic acids from deposition into tailings ponds;

Capturing total suspended solids including fines through thickening and ultrafiltration, avoiding contributions to fluid tailings inventories;

Managing pyrite and naturally occurring radioactive materials (NORM); and

Reducing mineable oil sands greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12% by abating up to 300,000 tonnes of methane per year.

Over a 24 year period and at each individual deployment, CVW can generate significant positive economic benefits including up to $7.9 billion in additional GDP, up to 24,000 person-years of employment, and up to $1.4 billion in revenue for the Government of Alberta.

CVW CleanTech has a longstanding partnership with the ERA, which previously granted $10 million in funding to support the development of the Company's proprietary CVW technology. This support has been instrumental in advancing project-specific engineering studies, helping to define a CVW project at Technology Readiness Level 8 and bringing the technology to its current shovel-ready status.

"ERA's mandate to reduce emissions and support the competitiveness and growth of Alberta's economy aligns perfectly with our own objectives," said Mr. Dubey. "We look forward to participating in this important funding initiative and to advancing our productive relationships with oil sands mining operators, and other key stakeholders, to drive the commercial implementation of our technology."

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech invests in innovative technologies which provide returns linked to commodities and which operate in a sustainable manner to help accelerate the world's transition to net zero. CVW CleanTech is building a portfolio of royalty-based cash flow streams by partnering with clean technology innovators in the commodity space. CVW CleanTech is also the 100% owner of its proprietary technology, Creating Value from Waste, which is designed to recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings, which would reduce tailings pond fugitive methane emissions, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and enhance tailings management for Alberta's oil sands.

Additional information on CVW can be found within the Company's Process and Technology Overview which is accessible using the link below:

https://cvwtechnology.com/technology/process-and-technology-overview/

CVW CleanTech trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CVW", on the OTCQX under "CVWFF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "TMD0".

