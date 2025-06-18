DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Jun-2025 / 18:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 18 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 74,713 Highest price paid per share: 122.20p Lowest price paid per share: 119.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.9933p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,411,470 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,411,470) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.9933p 74,713

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 643 122.20 08:00:37 00341097824TRLO1 XLON 446 121.00 08:49:56 00341120907TRLO1 XLON 62 121.80 10:28:56 00341177678TRLO1 XLON 149 121.80 10:29:32 00341178094TRLO1 XLON 8 121.80 10:29:32 00341178095TRLO1 XLON 56 121.80 10:29:59 00341178403TRLO1 XLON 408 121.80 10:29:59 00341178404TRLO1 XLON 62 121.80 10:29:59 00341178405TRLO1 XLON 93 121.80 10:29:59 00341178406TRLO1 XLON 147 121.80 10:29:59 00341178407TRLO1 XLON 12 121.80 10:29:59 00341178408TRLO1 XLON 473 121.80 10:29:59 00341178409TRLO1 XLON 640 121.60 10:33:55 00341181109TRLO1 XLON 632 121.40 11:03:25 00341194133TRLO1 XLON 614 121.60 11:20:48 00341194680TRLO1 XLON 613 121.60 11:20:48 00341194681TRLO1 XLON 288 121.60 11:22:09 00341194713TRLO1 XLON 600 121.40 11:38:21 00341195257TRLO1 XLON 25 121.40 11:38:21 00341195258TRLO1 XLON 600 121.40 11:38:21 00341195259TRLO1 XLON 1321 121.40 11:38:31 00341195261TRLO1 XLON 306 121.40 11:38:31 00341195262TRLO1 XLON 308 121.40 11:38:31 00341195263TRLO1 XLON 260 121.20 11:40:26 00341195321TRLO1 XLON 134 121.00 11:57:16 00341196041TRLO1 XLON 300 120.80 12:19:09 00341196872TRLO1 XLON 300 120.80 12:19:26 00341196885TRLO1 XLON 660 121.60 13:22:41 00341198550TRLO1 XLON 600 121.40 13:30:59 00341198799TRLO1 XLON 60 121.40 13:30:59 00341198800TRLO1 XLON 641 121.40 13:31:01 00341198804TRLO1 XLON 200 121.20 13:49:08 00341199172TRLO1 XLON 453 121.20 13:49:08 00341199173TRLO1 XLON 628 121.20 13:49:08 00341199174TRLO1 XLON 628 121.20 14:05:20 00341199449TRLO1 XLON 617 121.00 14:11:00 00341199577TRLO1 XLON 41 121.00 14:11:00 00341199578TRLO1 XLON 591 120.80 14:11:00 00341199579TRLO1 XLON 55 120.80 14:11:00 00341199580TRLO1 XLON 4192 120.80 14:11:00 00341199581TRLO1 XLON 1306 120.80 14:11:00 00341199582TRLO1 XLON 4319 120.60 14:11:01 00341199583TRLO1 XLON 646 120.60 14:11:01 00341199584TRLO1 XLON 32105 121.00 14:13:02 00341199633TRLO1 XLON 3128 120.60 14:13:02 00341199634TRLO1 XLON 1236 120.60 14:13:02 00341199635TRLO1 XLON 413 120.60 14:13:02 00341199636TRLO1 XLON 1379 120.80 14:13:02 00341199637TRLO1 XLON 305 120.80 14:13:02 00341199638TRLO1 XLON 320 120.80 14:13:02 00341199639TRLO1 XLON 277 120.80 14:13:02 00341199640TRLO1 XLON 1670 120.80 14:13:02 00341199641TRLO1 XLON 474 120.00 14:29:37 00341200010TRLO1 XLON 150 120.00 14:29:37 00341200011TRLO1 XLON 624 120.00 14:29:37 00341200012TRLO1 XLON 452 119.60 14:30:50 00341200111TRLO1 XLON 600 119.80 14:46:11 00341200675TRLO1 XLON 279 121.40 15:02:37 00341201280TRLO1 XLON 286 121.40 15:02:37 00341201281TRLO1 XLON 295 121.40 15:02:37 00341201282TRLO1 XLON 8 121.40 15:02:37 00341201285TRLO1 XLON 466 121.20 15:02:38 00341201286TRLO1 XLON 400 121.20 15:02:59 00341201326TRLO1 XLON 166 121.20 15:02:59 00341201327TRLO1 XLON 300 121.20 15:03:17 00341201368TRLO1 XLON 1243 121.40 15:04:50 00341201467TRLO1 XLON 100 121.40 15:05:03 00341201473TRLO1 XLON 615 121.20 15:08:34 00341201748TRLO1 XLON 616 121.20 15:08:34 00341201749TRLO1 XLON 218 121.40 15:43:56 00341204261TRLO1 XLON

