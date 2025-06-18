Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.06.25 | 18:26
1,300 Euro
-4,41 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3201,43019:54
Dow Jones News
18.06.2025 19:39 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Jun-2025 / 18:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
18 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  18 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         74,713 
 
Highest price paid per share:            122.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    120.9933p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,411,470 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,411,470) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.9933p                        74,713

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
643             122.20          08:00:37         00341097824TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             121.00          08:49:56         00341120907TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              121.80          10:28:56         00341177678TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             121.80          10:29:32         00341178094TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              121.80          10:29:32         00341178095TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              121.80          10:29:59         00341178403TRLO1     XLON 
 
408             121.80          10:29:59         00341178404TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              121.80          10:29:59         00341178405TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              121.80          10:29:59         00341178406TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             121.80          10:29:59         00341178407TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              121.80          10:29:59         00341178408TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             121.80          10:29:59         00341178409TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             121.60          10:33:55         00341181109TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             121.40          11:03:25         00341194133TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             121.60          11:20:48         00341194680TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             121.60          11:20:48         00341194681TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             121.60          11:22:09         00341194713TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             121.40          11:38:21         00341195257TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              121.40          11:38:21         00341195258TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             121.40          11:38:21         00341195259TRLO1     XLON 
 
1321             121.40          11:38:31         00341195261TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             121.40          11:38:31         00341195262TRLO1     XLON 
 
308             121.40          11:38:31         00341195263TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             121.20          11:40:26         00341195321TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             121.00          11:57:16         00341196041TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             120.80          12:19:09         00341196872TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             120.80          12:19:26         00341196885TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             121.60          13:22:41         00341198550TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             121.40          13:30:59         00341198799TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              121.40          13:30:59         00341198800TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             121.40          13:31:01         00341198804TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.20          13:49:08         00341199172TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             121.20          13:49:08         00341199173TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             121.20          13:49:08         00341199174TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             121.20          14:05:20         00341199449TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             121.00          14:11:00         00341199577TRLO1     XLON 
 
41              121.00          14:11:00         00341199578TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             120.80          14:11:00         00341199579TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              120.80          14:11:00         00341199580TRLO1     XLON 
 
4192             120.80          14:11:00         00341199581TRLO1     XLON 
 
1306             120.80          14:11:00         00341199582TRLO1     XLON 
 
4319             120.60          14:11:01         00341199583TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             120.60          14:11:01         00341199584TRLO1     XLON 
 
32105            121.00          14:13:02         00341199633TRLO1     XLON 
 
3128             120.60          14:13:02         00341199634TRLO1     XLON 
 
1236             120.60          14:13:02         00341199635TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             120.60          14:13:02         00341199636TRLO1     XLON 
 
1379             120.80          14:13:02         00341199637TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             120.80          14:13:02         00341199638TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             120.80          14:13:02         00341199639TRLO1     XLON 
 
277             120.80          14:13:02         00341199640TRLO1     XLON 
 
1670             120.80          14:13:02         00341199641TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             120.00          14:29:37         00341200010TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             120.00          14:29:37         00341200011TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             120.00          14:29:37         00341200012TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             119.60          14:30:50         00341200111TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             119.80          14:46:11         00341200675TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             121.40          15:02:37         00341201280TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             121.40          15:02:37         00341201281TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             121.40          15:02:37         00341201282TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              121.40          15:02:37         00341201285TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             121.20          15:02:38         00341201286TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             121.20          15:02:59         00341201326TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             121.20          15:02:59         00341201327TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             121.20          15:03:17         00341201368TRLO1     XLON 
 
1243             121.40          15:04:50         00341201467TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             121.40          15:05:03         00341201473TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             121.20          15:08:34         00341201748TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             121.20          15:08:34         00341201749TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             121.40          15:43:56         00341204261TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2025 13:08 ET (17:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
