Maryville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, ended April 30, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $140.8 million, a decrease of $18.4 million, or 11.6%, from the comparable quarter last year.

Gross margin was 28.8% compared with 35.5% in the comparable quarter last year.

GAAP net income was $8.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with $27.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $9.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $22.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the relocation. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $24.1 million, or 17.2% of net sales, compared with $37.6 million, or 23.6% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $474.7 million, a decrease of $61.2 million, or 11.4%, from the prior fiscal year.

Gross margin was 26.8% compared with 29.5% in the prior fiscal year.

GAAP net income was $13.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared with $41.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the prior fiscal year.

Non-GAAP net income was $14.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $44.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the prior fiscal year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income include costs related to the relocation, a gain on sale of certain real estate, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $67.3 million, or 14.3% of net sales, compared with $96.6 million, or 18.0% of net sales, for the prior fiscal year.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fourth quarter proved more difficult than we anticipated largely due to macro-economic and industry trends. While the combination of lower sales and production volumes, along with mix factors, pressured margins, we were able to partially offset the bottom-line impact through disciplined cost management and by leveraging our flexible manufacturing model. Looking at the overall firearms market, we continue to see consumers generally being cautious due to macro-economic factors pressuring discretionary spending. While new products and lower price point offerings are still performing well, overall conditions suggest headwinds will likely persist in the near term. Despite these challenges, we remain well positioned to succeed in this environment."

Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We believe that firearm market conditions have been negatively impacted by persistent inflation, high interest rates, and uncertainty caused by tariff concerns. That being said, the success of our new products has enabled us to maintain a leadership position in the categories of the firearm market in which we compete. We currently expect demand for firearms in fiscal 2026 to be similar to what we saw in fiscal 2025, remaining subject to economic headwinds such as inflation and the impact of tariff-related cost increases. Consistent with our capital allocation strategy, our board of directors has authorized a $0.13 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on July 7, 2025 with payment to be made on July 21, 2025."

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call and webcast on June 18, 2025 to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2025 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-877-704-4453. Interested parties from outside North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-201-389-0920. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com under the Investor Relations section.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, we consider and use these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. We believe it is useful for us and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) spin related stock-based compensation, (vi) an accrued legal settlement, (vii) a gain on sale of certain real estate, (viii) a gain on sale of intangible assets, (ix) Relocation expense, and (x) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. We present these non-GAAP measures because we consider them an important supplemental measure of our performance. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect our actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson® and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides forging and machining services to third parties. For more information call (800) 331-0852 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, that (i) with respect to the overall firearms market, we continue to see consumers generally being cautious due to macro-economic factors pressuring discretionary spending; (ii) overall conditions suggest headwinds will likely persist in the near term; (iii) we remain well positioned to succeed in this environment; and (iv) we currently expect demand for firearms in fiscal 2026 to be similar to what we saw in fiscal 2025, remaining subject to economic headwinds such as inflation and the impact of tariff-related cost increases. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; the impact of tariffs; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearm-related products; actions of social activists that could have an adverse effect on our business; the impact of lawsuits; the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the firearm industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability and costs of raw materials and components; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; our ability to effectively manage and execute the Relocation; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; the potential for cancellation of orders from our backlog; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





As of:



April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024



(In thousands, except par value and share data) ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $

25,231

$

60,839 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $5 on









April 30, 2025 and $0 on April 30, 2024 55,868

59,071

Inventories

189,840

160,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,260

4,973 Income tax receivable

66

1,948 Total current assets

277,265

287,331 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and









amortization of $368,811 on April 30, 2025 and $352,615 on April 30, 2024 242,648

252,633

Intangibles, net

2,409

2,598 Goodwill

19,024

19,024 Deferred income taxes

10,260

7,228 Other assets

8,006

8,614 Total assets $

559,612

$ 577,428 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $

26,887

$

41,831 Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

24,678

24,489 Accrued payroll and incentives

9,060

17,147 Accrued profit sharing

4,636

9,098 Accrued warranty

1,379

1,813 Total current liabilities

66,640

94,378 Notes and loans payable

79,096

39,880 Finance lease payable, net of current portion

33,703

35,404 Other non-current liabilities

7,719

7,852 Total liabilities

187,158

177,514 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares









issued or outstanding -

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,









75,789,455 issued and 44,111,461 shares outstanding on April 30,

2025 and 75,395,490 shares issued and 45,561,569 shares

outstanding on April 30, 2024 76

75

Additional paid-in capital

298,075

289,994 Retained earnings

532,615

542,414 Accumulated other comprehensive income

-

73 Treasury stock, at cost (31,677,994 shares on April 30, 2025 and









29,833,921 shares on April 30, 2024) (458,312)

(432,642)

Total stockholders' equity

372,454

399,914 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $

559,612

$

577,428

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended April 30,

For the Year Ended April 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $

140,762

$

159,148

$

474,661

$

535,833 Cost of sales 100,217

102,646

347,478

377,740 Gross profit 40,545

56,502

127,183

158,093 Operating expenses:













Research and development 1,962

1,774

9,567

7,258 Selling, marketing, and distribution 11,473

9,473

41,314

40,611 General and administrative 13,974

18,258

54,933

63,134 Gain on sale/disposition of assets, net 6

(10)

(2,515)

(11) Total operating expenses 27,415

29,495

103,299

110,992 Operating income 13,130

27,007

23,884

47,101 Other (expense)/income, net:













Other (expense)/income, net (6)

6,496

(17)

6,672 Interest expense, net (748)

(607)

(4,622)

(2,055) Total other (expense)/income, net (754)

5,889

(4,639)

4,617 Income before income taxes 12,376

32,896

19,245

51,718 Income tax expense 3,742

5,561

5,820

10,356 Net income $ 8,634

$

27,335

$ 13,425

$

41,362 Net income per share:













Basic - net income $

0.20

$

0.60

$

0.30

$

0.90 Diluted - net income $

0.19

$ 0.59

$

0.30

$ 0.89 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 44,040

45,544

44,484

45,813 Diluted 44,508

46,043

44,932

46,248

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





For the Year Ended April 30,



2025

2024



(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

13,425

$

41,362 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in)/provided by









operating activities: Depreciation and amortization

31,845

32,558 Gain on sale/disposition of assets

(2,515)

(5,595) Recoveries on notes and accounts receivable

-

(23) Deferred income taxes

(3,032)

856 Stock-based compensation expense

7,609

5,683 Non-cash sublease income

(1,724)

- Other, net

(73)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

3,203

(3,896) Inventories

(29,340)

16,618 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,287)

(57) Income taxes

1,882

(2,601) Accounts payable

(14,771)

18,341 Accrued payroll and incentives

(8,087)

(1,418) Accrued profit sharing

(4,462)

895 Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

(268)

3,996 Accrued warranty

(434)

142 Other assets

938

(267) Other non-current liabilities

(132)

145 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

(7,223)

106,739 Cash flows from investing activities:







Payments to acquire patents and software

(187)

(186) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

2,619

2,955 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets

-

6,500 Payments to acquire property and equipment

(21,605)

(90,759) Net cash used in investing activities

(19,173)

(81,490) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from loans and notes payable

75,000

50,000 Cash paid for debt issuance costs

(941)

- Payments on finance lease obligation

(179)

(1,378) Payments on notes and loans payable

(35,000)

(35,000) Payments to acquire treasury stock

(25,468)

(10,213) Dividend distribution

(23,096)

(22,020) Proceeds to acquire common stock from employee stock purchase plan

1,598

1,484 Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units

(1,126)

(839) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(9,212)

(17,966) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(35,608)

7,283 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

60,839

53,556 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 25,231

$

60,839 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for:







Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

5,193

$

4,745 Income taxes

$

7,288

$

12,662

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Twelve Months Ended



April 30, 2025



April 30, 2024



April 30, 2025



April 30, 2024



$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales GAAP net sales $ 140,762





$ 159,148





$ 474,661





$ 535,833



Relocation

-







-







(4,340 )





-



Non-GAAP net sales $ 140,762





$ 159,148





$ 470,321





$ 535,833

































GAAP gross profit $ 40,545



28.8%

$ 56,502



35.5%

$ 127,183



26.8%

$ 158,093



29.5% Relocation expenses

516







162







3,346







2,115



Settlement

-







-







70







3,200



Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,061



29.2%

$ 56,664



35.6%

$ 130,599



27.8%

$ 163,408



30.5%





























GAAP operating expenses $ 27,415



19.5%

$ 29,495



18.5%

$ 103,299



21.8%

$ 110,992



20.7% Gain on sale of asset

-







-







2,257







-



Spin related stock-based compensation

-







(3 )





-







(13 )

Relocation expenses

(26 )





155







(612 )





(4,938 )

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 27,389



19.5%

$ 29,647



18.6%

$ 104,944



22.3%

$ 106,041



19.8%





























GAAP operating income $ 13,130



9.3%

$ 27,007



17.0%

$ 23,884



5.0%

$ 47,101



8.8% Gain on sale of asset

-







-







(2,257 )





-



Settlement

-







-







70







3,200



Spin related stock-based compensation

-







3







-







13



Relocation expenses

542







7







3,958







7,053



Non-GAAP operating income $ 13,672



9.7%

$ 27,017



17.0%

$ 25,655



5.5%

$ 57,367



10.7%





























GAAP net income $ 8,634



6.1%

$ 27,335



17.2%

$ 13,425



2.8%

$ 41,362



7.7% Gain on sale of asset

-







-







(2,257 )





-



Settlement

-







-







70







3,200



Sale of intangible assets

-







(6,500 )





-







(6,500 )

Spin related stock-based compensation

-







3







-







13



Relocation expenses

542







7







3,958







7,053



Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(169 )





1,285







(551 )





(746 )

Non-GAAP net income $ 9,007



6.4%

$ 22,130



13.9%

$ 14,645



3.1%

$ 44,382



8.3%





























GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.19





$ 0.59





$ 0.30





$ 0.89



Gain on sale of asset

-







-







(0.05 )





-



Settlement

-







-







-







0.07



Sale of intangible assets

-







(0.14 )





-







(0.14 )

Spin related stock-based compensation

-







-







-







-



Relocation expenses

0.01







-







0.09







0.15



Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-







0.03







(0.01 )





(0.02 )

Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.20





$ 0.48





$ 0.33





$ 0.96 (a)































































(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not

foot due to rounding.

































SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024















GAAP net income

$ 8,634

$

27,335

$ 13,425

$ 41,362 Interest expense

1,408

1,434

7,289

4,838 Income tax expense

3,742

5,561

5,820

10,356 Depreciation and amortization

7,934

8,324

31,688

32,469 Stock-based compensation expense

1,885

1,419

7,609

5,683 Settlement

-

-

70

3,200 Gain on sale of asset

-

-

(2,257)

- Gain on sale of intangible assets

-

(6,500)

-

(6,500) Relocation expense

538

7

3,681

5,193 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS

$ 24,141

$ 37,580

$ 67,325

$ 96,601















Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS Margin

17.2%

23.6%

14.3%

18.0%

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH (USED IN) / PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended



For the Twelve Months Ended







April 30, 2025



April 30, 2024



April 30, 2025



April 30, 2024

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

$ 40,828

$ 43,616

$ (7,223)

$ 106,739

Payments to acquire property and equipment



(7,291)



(5,571)



(21,605)



(90,759 ) Free cash flow

$ 33,537

$ 38,045

$ (28,828)

$ 15,980



Immaterial Correction of an Error

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, we identified an immaterial error related to our accrual for certain legal expenses, resulting in an overstatement of general and administrative expenses in 2024 and 2025. In accordance with Staff Accounting Bulletin ("SAB") No. 99, Materiality, and SAB No. 108, Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements, we evaluated the errors and determined that the related impact was not material to results of operations, financial position, or cash flows for any historical annual or interim period. Prior year amounts have been adjusted to reflect the immaterial correction, which (i) overstated accrued expenses and deferred revenue and general and administrative expenses by $2.3 million and (ii) understated income tax expense and overstated income tax receivable each by $548,000, in each case as of April 30, 2024 and for the year then ended.

