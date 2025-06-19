Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted as follows on the motions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated May 14, 2025.

A total of 75,415,346 votes were cast at the Meeting, representing 48.989% of the total shares outstanding eligible to vote.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was set at five with 99.959% shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Nominee % For % Abstain Alexander Langer 99.871% 0.129% Greg Smith 99.952% 0.048% Alejandro Caraveo-Vallina 99.958% 0.042% Jorge Ramiro Monroy 99.946% 0.054% Sean McGrath 99.960% 0.040%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders also re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors; 99.954% of shares represented at the meeting voted in favour.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's current form of 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Stock Option Plan" or the "Plan"), as more fully set forth in the Company's Information Circular dated May 14, 2025, was also approved by shareholders; 99.936% of shares represented at the meeting voted in favor.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) is a precious metals development and exploration company focused on the Guitarra mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Guitarra mine is a permitted underground mine, which includes a 500 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018 and restarted commercial production in January 2025.

The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource.

Sierra Madre's management team has played key roles in managing the exploration and development of silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1 billion for mining companies.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"

Alexander Langer

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

778-820-1189

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

