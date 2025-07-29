Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines und Arizona Sonoran Copper
© 2025 Swiss Resource Capital
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,436
|0,469
|20:11
|0,444
|0,466
|19:27
Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines und Arizona Sonoran Copper
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:46
|Mining News Flash with Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines and Arizona Sonoran Copper
|Mining News Flash with Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines and Arizona Sonoran Copper
► Artikel lesen
|19:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines und Arizona Sonoran Copper
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines und Arizona Sonoran Copper
► Artikel lesen
|18.07.
|Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
|15.07.
|Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc: Arizona Sonoran investor Tembo sells 17.5 M shares
|12.07.
|Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc: Arizona Sonoran investor Tembo to sell 17.5M shares
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:46
|Mining News Flash with Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines and Arizona Sonoran Copper
|Mining News Flash with Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines and Arizona Sonoran Copper
► Artikel lesen
|19:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines und Arizona Sonoran Copper
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines und Arizona Sonoran Copper
► Artikel lesen
|22.07.
|Fury Gold Mines Ltd: Fury's Ninaaskumuwin met tests show 42% spodumene
|22.07.
|Fortschritte im Lithiumprojekt von Fury Gold Mines in Quebec zeigen sich vielversprechend.
|22.07.
|Fury Gold Mines meldet vielversprechende metallurgische Testergebnisse aus der Lithiumentdeckung Ninaaskumuwin in Elmer East
|TORONTO, Kanada - 22. Juli 2025 - Fury Gold Mines
Limited (TSX und NYSE American: FURY) ("Fury" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/fury-gold-mines-ltd)...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:46
|Mining News Flash with Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines and Arizona Sonoran Copper
|Mining News Flash with Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines and Arizona Sonoran Copper
► Artikel lesen
|19:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines und Arizona Sonoran Copper
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Sierra Madre Gold and Silver, Fury Gold Mines und Arizona Sonoran Copper
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver gibt Zuteilung von Aktienoptionen bekannt
|Vancouver, British Columbia, 28. Juli 2025 - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) (- https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/sierra-madre-gold-and-silver-commercial-production-since-january-with-lots-of-exploration-potential/
...
► Artikel lesen
|02:54
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd: Sierra Madre Gold grants options to buy 2.75M shares
|01:14
|Sierra Madre Gold & Silver: Sierra Madre Announces Grant of Stock Options
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC
|1,490
|-4,49 %
|FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
|0,430
|-6,52 %
|SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD
|0,454
|-2,58 %