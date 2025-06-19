



KAWASAKI, Japan, June 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the development of a new technology which enables AI avatars to carry out presentations and handle audience questions. The technology, a core component of Fujitsu's AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi, automatically generates and carries out presentations using Microsoft PowerPoint presentation data and provides answers to audience questions based on materials pre-integrated into a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) process. Starting June 19, 2025, Fujitsu will begin offering a trial environment on the Fujitsu Research Portal for corporate customers to try the technology.Through joint development with Headwaters Co., Ltd., an AI solutions company, this technology will also be offered as Microsoft 365 Copilot AI agent "Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation." Fujitsu will utilize the technology within the company from the second quarter of FY 2025 and begin providing it to customers around the world from the third quarter. Users will be able to create AI avatars using their own likeness and voice, and have them generate presentations automatically in over 30 languages, making it possible for anybody to utilize the technology without requiring specialist knowledge. Going forward, Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation will also be available directly via Microsoft Teams and PowerPoint.By democratizing the presentation process and allowing anybody to deliver presentations irrespective of time constraints, language level, presentation aptitude, and other factors, Fujitsu will empower organizations to share accurate and high quality information and improve operational efficiency, thereby contributing to the development of a digital society, a key essential contribution of its materiality.Demonstration video: https://youtu.be/aR3FVvrGiIcSatoshi Asano, Managing Executive Officer, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd., comments:"We warmly welcome the announcement of "Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation" from Fujitsu Limited. By making Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation available via the declarative agent framework of Microsoft 365 Copilot, we expect it will help customers accelerate global expansion through multilingual content creation, streamline marketing operations by reducing the time and effort required to build presentations, and facilitate faster knowledge sharing both within and outside the organization. These capabilities will contribute to solving key challenges that businesses face in communication and operational efficiency. Microsoft Japan looks forward to continuing our strong collaboration with Fujitsu Limited as we explore new opportunities to advance AI agent powered solutions and further enhance the AI agent ecosystem."Masaya Nishimaki, Company Director, Headwaters Co., Ltd., comments:"We are deeply honored to have collaborated with Fujitsu Limited on the development of "Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation." In this project, we have taken the lead in implementing AI agents capable of autonomously handling complex tasks by integrating with Microsoft 365 Copilot. Through this effort, we have strongly felt the practicality of AI rooted in business operations and the significant potential for improving operational efficiency. Going forward, we will continue to collaborate with Fujitsu to advance the democratization of AI agents and contribute to the creation of a better future through the practical implementation of AI agents that benefit everyone."Other Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation features1.1. Autonomous slide transition with time allocation (international patent pending)Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation generates presentation text based on the number of characters for each slide and time limit instructions and changes slides at the appropriate time.2. Customizable presentation content generationLeveraging voice recognition, large language model (LLM), and voice synthesis technology, the content presented by the AI avatar can be controlled on a slide-by-slide basis by inputting prompts. Various customizations are possible, including automatically generated text, fixed text, insertion of specified text, and control over writing style.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. 